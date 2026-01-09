Dassault Aviation builds long-term momentum with Rafale programme

Dassault Aviation is benefiting from sustained demand for its Rafale fighter jet, with its order book extending deep into the next decade. In 2025, the company delivered 26 aircraft, marking an increase on the prior year and confirming steady progress in meeting both domestic and export commitments.

The current production pace has improved and is expected to continue rising. While aircraft output remains below the company’s maximum target, momentum is clearly in place. The existing backlog of 220 aircraft, across both French and international customers, gives Dassault a dependable base of forward revenue.

International interest has remained particularly robust. The Rafale has gained traction with newer operators seeking proven multirole capability. Recent orders have included variants tailored for naval use, expanding the aircraft’s relevance and demonstrating its adaptability across different operational needs.

Global Opportunities Trust holds Dassault Aviation as part of its portfolio, recognising the company’s strong positioning in both defence and civil aerospace markets.

Global Opportunities Trust plc LON:GOT) invests globally in undervalued asset classes without reference to the composition of any stock market index.

