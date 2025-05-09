CyanConnode appoints new Chairman and Group CEO

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN), a global provider of IoT communication and smart metering solutions, has announced that Björn Lindblom, current independent Non-Executive Director, is to take up the role of Non-Executive Chairman and that John Cronin will transition from Executive Chairman to Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO). These changes are effective immediately.

Björn, who joined the Board in January 2024, will continue as Chair of the Remuneration Committee and as a member of the Audit and Nominations Committees. Previously, he was CEO of Connode AB until its acquisition by Cyan plc in 2016, which led to the formation of CyanConnode.

He is a successful serial entrepreneur with a strong corporate background in the communications industry with experience at companies including Ericsson and MCI WorldCom. Over the past 20 years, he has founded and scaled several IoT companies and was a pioneer of radio-based smart metering in the Nordic markets.

He has served as CEO, Chairman, and Board member of various technology companies, including Allgon AB, a Swedish industrial radio control company formerly listed on Nasdaq First North. He is currently Co-Founder and Chairman of Luvly AB, a company developing and marketing sustainable electric vehicles.

Commenting, Björn Lindblom, Chairman, said: “The business is entering a transformational phase and anticipates substantial growth in the coming years. Now is the right time to strengthen governance and enhance Board independence.”

John Cronin, CyanConnode Group CEO, said: “We are delighted that Björn is taking up his new role as independent Non-Executive Chairman. His deep industry experience and long-standing knowledge of the Company will be invaluable as we move forward. This decision also enables me to focus fully on driving the operational development of the business.”