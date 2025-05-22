Compassionate gynaecology care with NHS efficiency

Step into a world where cutting‑edge gynaecological treatments are delivered with the speed and quality patients deserve. One Health blends NHS expertise with advanced diagnostics and modern surgical techniques to resolve conditions like endometriosis, fibroids and ovarian cysts efficiently, and often faster.

One Health’s gynaecology service centres on diagnosing conditions affecting the uterus, ovaries, cervix and vagina. Conditions such as endometriosis, ovarian cysts, cervical polyps, fibroids, polycystic ovarian syndrome and pelvic organ prolapse are routinely treated. Their specialists also address symptoms like pelvic pain, intermenstrual bleeding and heavy menstrual flow using high‑end imaging tools and clinical expertise.

Patients are offered a comprehensive range of both diagnostic and surgical solutions. Procedures include hysteroscopy and hysterectomy, endometrial ablation, gynaecological laparoscopy, laparoscopic sterilisation, and prolapse repair (including vaginal pessaries), all tailored to individual needs. These interventions are carefully planned so that women can return to daily life as swiftly as possible, sometimes even the same day for less invasive procedures.

Preparing for surgery with One Health is straightforward and patient‑friendly. The process involves preoperative instructions—such as specific cleansing regimens and controlled fasting, as well as practical visits with a named patient liaison. On the day of surgery, standard precautions are followed (no loose jewellery or lotions; arrange transport) to ensure both comfort and safety.

Just as important as the surgery itself is recovery. One Health provides in‑hospital pain management and tailored home‑care advice, including rest, wound care, and guidance on bleeding or symptoms that warrant GP contact. Returning to normal activities is phased: light duties or part‑time work may resume within a week for minor procedures, while major operations generally call for two to three weeks of recovery with a follow‑up after six to eight weeks.

Safety remains at the heart of every procedure. Surgeons discuss possible complications, which may include infection, bleeding, organ injury, blood clots, uterine perforation, pain, and scarring. One Health emphasises that such risks are low and managed proactively through expert care protocols.

One Health Group has grown significantly since its founding in 2001, now overseeing more than 35 clinics across northern England and beyond. Each year they treat approximately 12,000 new patients (latest publicly disclosed), supported by a network of over 60 consultants and NHS-trained surgeons working in partnership with private hospitals. Inpatient satisfaction hovers around 95% and average wait times from referral to treatment fall between two and twelve weeks—far shorter than typical NHS pathways.

One Health’s strengths lie in its blend of accessibility, quality and efficiency. Patients benefit from local clinics, named patient liaisons, consistent consultant contact throughout the journey, and rapid progression from diagnosis to treatment—all at no direct cost to patients under NHS referral

One Health Group PLC (LON:OHGR) are a team of Consultant Surgeons and Healthcare managers working with the NHS to provide faster, local and expert care in Orthopaedics, Spinal, General Surgery and Gynaecology.