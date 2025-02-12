Follow us on:

Cohort awarded 2 year extension to JCAST contract

Cohort plc

Cohort Plc (LON:CHRT), the independent technology group, has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary MASS Consultants Ltd has been awarded an extension to the Joint Command and Staff Training (JCAST) contract for UK Strategic Command for a further two years, until July 2027.  This contract has a value in excess of £17.5m.

Andy Thomis, Cohort Chief Executive, said:

“For over 20 years, MASS has been delivering first-class support for Joint Command and Staff Training for UK Strategic Command and its predecessors. This further extension to the contract once again demonstrates their position as a trusted supplier and is testament to the high quality services they continue to provide.”

