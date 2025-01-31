Follow us on:

Cohort completes acquisition of EM Solutions

Cohort plc

Cohort plc (LON: CHRT), the independent technology group, has announced that, following the announcements on 21 November 2024 and 20 January 2025, the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of EM Solutions Pty Ltd has now completed.

EM Solutions is based in Brisbane, Australia. Its principal activity is the design, assembly, test, and support of satellite on-the move terminals for defence and government customers. It also provides high-end broadband radio transceivers and other RF subsystems including low noise receivers and solid-state high-power transmitters for defence and commercial customers.

EM Solutions will operate as the seventh stand-alone business within the Group, reporting through the Communications and Intelligence Division

Andy Thomis, Cohort Chief Executive, said:

“We are delighted to welcome EM Solutions to the Cohort group. This is a significant step for Cohort, broadening the Group’s strong naval systems service offering, bringing new customers and enhancing the global footprint of the combined business. Together, we look forward to serving EM Solutions’ customers, current and future, in the years to come.”

