Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) has announced its participation in MelloMonday on 27th January 2025.

The event will take place via Zoom Webinar and will start at 4.30pm, with Andrew Thomis, Cohort’s Chief Executive presenting from 6.35pm. During the event, he will share Cohort’s recent half year results and present its corporate strategy, taking questions from participants at the end of the session.

If you would like to attend, you can register here for a free ticket for the event using the code SHME100.

