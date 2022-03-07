Cerillion Wins prestigious Megabuyte performance award

Cerillion plc (LON:CER), the billing, charging and customer relationship management software solutions provider, has announced that it has won the ‘Best Performing Company – Business & Consumer Software’ award at the annual Megabuyte Quoted25 awards event.

The award recognises Cerillion as the top performing mid-cap technology company in the Business and Consumer Software sector under the ‘Megabuyte Scorecard’. Cerillion achieved a score of 77 out of 100, which was not only the highest of the companies in the Business and Consumer Software sector, but also the third highest overall out of the 167 total companies analysed by Megabuyte.

Megabuyte’s methodology uses key KPIs relating to growth, profitability, cash conversion and size to analyse the performance of companies in relation to their peers.

Further details on Cerillion’s performance and the methodology behind the Megabuyte Scorecard can be found in the Quoted25 Winning Companies Report at the following address: http://www.megabuyte-awards.com/quoted-25/winners-reports.