Cerillion unleashes AI promotions engine, turbocharging telecom growth

Cerillion has unveiled Cerillion 25.1, the newest iteration of its pre-integrated BSS/OSS suite, marking a significant leap in telecom software capabilities. At the forefront is the next-generation Promotions Engine, designed to provide Communications Services Providers (CSPs) with unparalleled agility in crafting, managing, and scaling personalised offers. This engine, seamlessly integrated with Cerillion’s Convergent Charging System, enables commercial teams to launch highly targeted campaigns rapidly, leveraging customer behaviours and triggers such as frequent top-ups and consistent monthly spending patterns.

Traditional campaign systems often fall short in delivering timely and dynamic offers due to a lack of real-time integration. Cerillion addresses this gap by allowing CSPs to implement “if this then that” promotional strategies without coding delays, thus enhancing revenue through dynamic promotional campaigns.

Further enhancing the suite, Cerillion 25.1 introduces AI-powered intelligent assistants that streamline both customer and user experiences:

Bill Intelligence: Utilises GenAI to automatically compare a customer's latest bill with previous ones, providing clear, natural-language explanations for any differences across all engagement channels, thereby proactively addressing bill shock.

Sales Assistant: Enhances the purchasing experience by allowing customers to describe their needs in natural language. The system intelligently selects the best-matched products, automatically populates the shopping cart, and generates a quote for acceptance.

Promotions Assistant: Employs GenAI-powered natural language and image recognition to assist users in building new promotions swiftly.

These tools are crafted to reduce complexity for both customers and internal teams, transforming CSP operations into more intuitive and efficient experiences.

Louis Hall, CEO of Cerillion, emphasised the importance of a sophisticated promotions engine in today’s market, stating that without it, CSPs risk missing valuable opportunities to incentivise customer loyalty and maximise revenue potential. He highlighted that Cerillion 25.1 reimagines how telcos can design, build, and launch new promotions, with AI integration making the process faster, easier, and more precise than ever before.

