Cerillion signs major new contract worth £10 million

Cerillion plc (LON:CER), the billing, charging and customer relationship management software solutions provider, has announced it has signed a major new contract worth £10 million with an existing telecommunications customer, which operates in EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa). The new contract will support current consensus market forecasts.

The new contract has a 10-year term, and the customer will be upgrading its core BSS platform to Cerillion 23.1 and joining their Evergreen Software Programme, which enables customers to gain continuous access to their latest product developments. The customer has also chosen to extend its software licence and support agreements to support future growth. Cerillion’s relationship with the customer extends back over 20 years.

Louis Hall, Chief Executive Officer of Cerillion plc, commented: “We are delighted to be deepening our relationship with this important customer. The company has chosen to broaden its take-up of our modules and services. These pre-integrated modules can be adopted together for a fully comprehensive solution or used individually for select functions. As this major new contract demonstrates, over time, we typically find that customers that have originally selected elements of our offering go on to adopt more modules, given the attractive commercial and operational benefits.”