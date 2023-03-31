Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Cerillion signs major new contract worth £10 million

Cerillion plc

Cerillion plc (LON:CER), the billing, charging and customer relationship management software solutions provider, has announced it has signed a major new contract worth £10 million with an existing telecommunications customer, which operates in EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa). The new contract will support current consensus market forecasts. 

The new contract has a 10-year term, and the customer will be upgrading its core BSS platform to Cerillion 23.1 and joining their Evergreen Software Programme, which enables customers to gain continuous access to their latest product developments. The customer has also chosen to extend its software licence and support agreements to support future growth. Cerillion’s relationship with the customer extends back over 20 years.

Louis Hall, Chief Executive Officer of Cerillion plc, commented:

“We are delighted to be deepening our relationship with this important customer. The company has chosen to broaden its take-up of our modules and services. These pre-integrated modules can be adopted together for a fully comprehensive solution or used individually for select functions. As this major new contract demonstrates, over time, we typically find that customers that have originally selected elements of our offering go on to adopt more modules, given the attractive commercial and operational benefits.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/JehU5
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.