Cerillion shortlisted for AIM Growth Business of the Year Award 2022

Cerillion

On Friday 9th September, it was announced that Cerillion plc is one of six companies shortlisted for the AIM Growth Business of the Year Award 2022. 

The award criteria is that the winner will be registered and headquartered in the UK. It will have achieved exceptional, consistent growth in turnover and profitability for at least the past three years. This growth will have been achieved through market disruption, and clear innovation in product or service, backed up by a sustainable growth strategy which has been implemented by a high quality management team. 

Winners will be announced at a gala dinner on Thursday 13 October 2022.

