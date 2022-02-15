Cerillion plc recognised in two Gartner® Market Guide reports

Cerillion plc (LON:CER), the billing, charging and customer relationship management software solutions provider, has announced that it has been included by Gartner in two major industry reports, the Market Guide for CSP Customer Management and Experience Solutions1 and the Market Guide for CSP Revenue Management and Monetization Solutions2. Both reports are widely considered to be highly authoritative guides for communication service providers (“CSPs”).

According to the reports, “suppliers were selected based on their competitiveness as seen by the competitors, product portfolio, geographic spread and progress in the last year.” Over 20 companies were assessed for each report and Cerillion is one of only ten companies to be included in both reports.

Management believes that Cerillion’s inclusion highlights the breadth, completeness and recognised quality of its product suite. Cerillion offers CSPs all major modules in customer management and experience as well as all major modules in revenue management and monetisation.

Cerillion’s Enterprise BSS/OSS* suite is an open, standards-based digital product set, which de-risks BSS/OSS transformation projects with pre-integration of all modules providing seamless business processes, faster time to market for new services and lower total cost of ownership than traditional solutions.

Louis Hall, Chief Executive Officer at Cerillion plc, said: “We are delighted to have been recognised in two Gartner reports for communication service providers. Gartner is widely recognised as the go-to industry analyst for the world’s leading communications services providers. We believe our inclusion confirms our position as one of only a handful of leading vendors able to provide true best-of-breed revenue and customer management products, as well as complete end-to-end Business Support System/Operations Support System solutions.”

*Business Support System/Operations Support System