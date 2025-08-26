Bunzl Plc expands with five acquisitions across Spain, Mexico, Brazil and Chile

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL), the specialist international distribution and services Group, has announced two further acquisitions, and the completion of two previously announced acquisitions.

In July, Bunzl completed the acquisition of Quindesur, a Spanish distributor of foodservice and cleaning & hygiene products, with a strong focus in Southern Spain. The business complements our existing businesses and strengthens our regional presence. In 2024 the business generated revenue of EUR 14 million (c.£12 million).

In August, Bunzl completed the acquisition of Guantes Internacionales, S.A. de C.V. (“Gisa”), a leading own brand personal protective equipment distributor based in Mexico, with a strong focus on gloves. The business has strong cross-selling opportunities with our existing business in the US and Mexico, and in 2024 generated revenue of MXN 399 million (c.£17 million).

The acquisition of Solupack, a Brazilian distributor of own brand packaging solutions to the food industry, announced on the 24 June 2025, completed in July 2025.

The acquisition of Hospitalia, one of the largest healthcare distributors in Chile, announced on 30 April 2025, completed in July 2025.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Frank van Zanten, Chief Executive Officer of Bunzl, said: “I am pleased to announce our fourth and fifth acquisitions this year; Gisa, a leading PPE distributor in Mexico, and Quindesur, a foodservice distributor with a strong presence in Southern Spain. Acquisitions remain an important part of our compounding growth model, with more than £6 billion of committed spend since 2004, across more than 230 acquisitions. Our acquisition pipeline remains active, and we see significant opportunity for continued expansion.”