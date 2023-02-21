Cerillion completes major implementation for Neos Networks

Cerillion plc (LON:CER), the billing, charging and customer relationship management software solutions provider, has announced the completion of a major implementation of its flagship Enterprise BSS solution for Neos Networks, one of the UK’s leading business telecoms providers.

Deployed as a private cloud SaaS solution, Cerillion’s pre-integrated product suite has replaced three independent systems, with operations now successfully migrated onto the single Cerillion platform. Cerillion Enterprise BSS provides a comprehensive end-to-end solution with the capacity and capability to service Neos Networks’ wholesale, enterprise and public sector customers.

The single platform provides the benefits of streamlined sales, end-to-end order integrity and real-time visibility of key performance indicators. It has also been integrated with Neos Networks’ LIVEQUOTE portal to automate the entire sales and fulfilment processes and ensure a seamless digital experience for Neos Networks’ customers.

Clive Hurley, Director of Delivery at Neos Networks, said: “The BSS project with Cerillion has been transformational for our business in enabling us to start eliminating manual inefficiencies with the ambition of reducing our ordering processes. “The new pre-integrated system avoids data replication issues and has allowed us to begin automating the end-to-end customer journey, moving us towards the utopia of zero-touch provisioning for all our on-net services. Furthermore, by bringing our billing in-house, we are able to deliver a more flexible service to our customers, with a much greater level of control and management reporting. “The successful delivery of this complex BSS transformation project is a fantastic achievement by Cerillion and the team here at Neos Networks. The new BSS platform is already providing us with significant operational savings and process efficiencies. In Cerillion we have found a trusted partner with whom we can continue to innovate and grow our business.”