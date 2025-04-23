Cerillion champions the move to Open Digital Architecture

The shift from legacy systems to agile, open digital infrastructures is picking up speed, and Cerillion is right at the forefront. In a significant industry move, the company will share the stage with key voices in telecom to examine how communications service providers are streamlining operations and slashing costs through ODA-aligned strategies.

Cerillion is taking centre stage as a panellist in the upcoming TM Forum webinar, “Assessing CSPs’ Progress Towards an Open Digital Architecture”, hosted by Mark Newman, Chief Analyst at TM Forum. The event will spotlight the evolving landscape of business support systems (BSS) and operations support systems (OSS), with Cerillion’s Product Director, Brian Coombs, bringing key insights into the real-world impact of open, composable architectures.

This webinar marks a pivotal moment for the telecoms sector as communications service providers (CSPs) continue to push for transformation programmes that reduce dependence on bespoke software and expensive systems integration. The industry’s pursuit of flexibility and efficiency has led to the rise of the Open Digital Architecture (ODA), a framework championed for its potential to cut through technical debt and enable rapid innovation.

Through this panel discussion, Cerillion will delve into recent survey data gathered from both CSPs and their technology partners. The findings paint a detailed picture of how far the industry has come in embracing ODA, the tangible benefits already being experienced, and the pain points that still linger. Brian Coombs will provide a product-centric perspective on how ODA is shaping vendors’ roadmaps and aligning product development with CSPs’ evolving operational goals.

Among the webinar’s focal points is the influence of ODA on integration costs—a core challenge for most CSPs. Legacy systems often require high levels of customisation, leading to long deployment times and spiralling costs. By contrast, an ODA-aligned approach is enabling modularity and reusability, allowing CSPs to build more agile and future-proof operations. Cerillion’s contribution will shine a light on how these benefits are not just theoretical, but being actively realised by early adopters.

Another critical area of exploration is the specific functions CSPs are targeting first in their ODA journeys. With limited resources, prioritisation is key, and the webinar will highlight the common threads in how CSPs are phasing their transformation strategies. Operational hurdles, such as internal resistance and legacy skillsets, are also on the agenda—realities that vendors like Cerillion are helping their customers overcome through intuitive design and built-in conformance to ODA principles.

Importantly, the discussion will challenge the perception that ODA is a Tier 1-only play. Cerillion brings to the table a track record of enabling CSPs of all sizes to embrace architectural change without excessive complexity. The webinar aims to demonstrate that the benefits of ODA can be democratised across the sector, empowering regional and niche operators to compete on a more level technological playing field.

As the industry pivots towards more interoperable, lower-maintenance platforms, Cerillion is positioning itself not just as a participant, but as a thought leader and enabler. Its active involvement in this TM Forum initiative underscores a broader commitment to driving digital transformation that’s both inclusive and impactful.

