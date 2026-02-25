Follow us on:

Branded calling revives voice value

Businesses are finding that the traditional phone call no longer delivers the engagement it once did. Rising levels of spam, fraud and caller ID spoofing have trained consumers to distrust unfamiliar numbers. Many simply do not answer. For enterprises that still rely on voice to confirm appointments, resolve billing issues or manage customer service, this behavioural shift directly affects contact rates, operating efficiency and brand perception.

The problem is structural. As nuisance calls have increased, consumers have become more selective. Devices now routinely flag or block suspicious numbers, and legitimate calls are often caught in the same net. Enterprises respond by dialling more frequently or switching channels, which adds cost and can fragment the customer experience. The result is a degraded voice channel that remains critical but is no longer dependable.

Branded calling is designed to address this trust deficit. Instead of presenting only a telephone number, branded calling enables the display of a verified business identity on the recipient’s handset. This can include the organisation’s name and visual branding, alongside contextual information about the reason for the call.

Cerillion plc (LON:CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems with more than 20 years’ experience delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance, utilities and transportation sectors.

