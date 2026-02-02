Satellite integration reframes the mobile connectivity market

Follow us on:

Mobile networks are entering a new phase as satellite connectivity begins to integrate directly with consumer devices. This shift is turning what was once a niche, high-cost technology into a practical extension of everyday mobile service.

The key development is direct-to-device (D2D) satellite communication, which allows standard mobile phones to connect to satellites without specialised equipment. While early use cases focus on basic messaging in remote areas, this is a clear step toward broader hybrid networks combining terrestrial and space-based infrastructure.

Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites are central to this trend. Their proximity to Earth enables lower latency and stronger signals than older geostationary systems. Standards bodies have already moved to include non-terrestrial networks in the 5G specification, enabling future interoperability between mobile and satellite networks at the system level.

Coverage can now reach regions where terrestrial buildout is either unviable or uneconomic. That unlocks new service tiers and strengthens roaming propositions. Sectors such as maritime, logistics, mining and energy will benefit from more consistent connectivity, particularly in operational or safety-critical scenarios.

Cerillion plc (LON:CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems with more than 20 years’ experience delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance, utilities and transportation sectors.

