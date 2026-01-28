Cerillion appoints Greg Price as incoming Chief Financial Officer

Cerillion plc (LON:CER), the billing, charging and customer relationship management software solutions provider, has announced that Andrew Dickson, Chief Financial Officer, will be standing down from the Board on 1 March 2026, having taken the decision to pursue new opportunities to build on his successful tenure at Cerillion and further develop his career. Andrew will remain at the Company for a handover period with his successor, Greg Price, who will take up the role and join the Board and the Company by 1 May 2026. Greg’s appointment to the Board is subject to the completion of normal regulatory due diligence by the Company’s nominated adviser.

Greg Price, aged 50 years, ACA, is a highly experienced CFO, with a significant understanding of the technology sector. He joins Cerillion from essensys plc, the global provider of software and technology for the flexible workspace industry and was previously CFO at Checkit plc, the provider of intelligent operations management software. Prior to that, Greg was CFO at CargoLogic Air Ltd, the all-cargo airline and held senior financial positions at: AA Limited, the UK’s leading motoring organisation; Monarch Airlines, the airline group; and Diageo plc, a global leader in beverage alcohol.

Louis Hall, Chief Executive Officer of Cerillion plc, said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to extend our sincere thanks to Andrew for the professionalism, dedication and commitment he has shown since joining the Company as CFO four years ago. He has been a valued member of the team over this time, as the Company’s revenues increased by almost 75% and adjusted EBITDA rose by over 120%. He leaves with our very best wishes for the future. “We are pleased to welcome Greg Price to the Company. He has relevant experience of the technology sector and extensive financial and commercial experience. We expect a smooth handover when he joins and are confident that he will contribute strongly to the business.”

