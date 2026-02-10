Cerillion appoints Greg Price as CFO to support next growth phase

Cerillion has named Greg Price as its new Chief Financial Officer, replacing Andrew Dickson, who will step down after nearly ten years in the role. Price will join the board on 8 April 2024, with Dickson remaining until mid-May to ensure a smooth transition.

The appointment comes as Cerillion continues to scale its operations in global telecom markets. Price brings direct experience from listed technology companies, having most recently served as CFO at Aptitude Software Group. He also held senior finance roles at KBC Advanced Technologies and several AIM-listed businesses, giving him a clear understanding of investor expectations and capital discipline.

There is no indication of a change in strategic direction. Instead, Price is expected to strengthen existing financial controls and support operational delivery as the company grows. His experience with financial reporting, compliance and performance management in public companies is well aligned with Cerillion’s needs at this stage.

