Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Cerillion appoints Greg Price as CFO to support next growth phase

Cerillion

Cerillion has named Greg Price as its new Chief Financial Officer, replacing Andrew Dickson, who will step down after nearly ten years in the role. Price will join the board on 8 April 2024, with Dickson remaining until mid-May to ensure a smooth transition.

The appointment comes as Cerillion continues to scale its operations in global telecom markets. Price brings direct experience from listed technology companies, having most recently served as CFO at Aptitude Software Group. He also held senior finance roles at KBC Advanced Technologies and several AIM-listed businesses, giving him a clear understanding of investor expectations and capital discipline.

There is no indication of a change in strategic direction. Instead, Price is expected to strengthen existing financial controls and support operational delivery as the company grows. His experience with financial reporting, compliance and performance management in public companies is well aligned with Cerillion’s needs at this stage.

Cerillion plc (LON:CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems with more than 20 years’ experience delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance, utilities and transportation sectors.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Cerillion

Cerillion appoints Greg Price as CFO to support next growth phase

Cerillion appoints experienced CFO Greg Price to support financial strategy during next stage of growth.
Cerillion

Satellite integration reframes the mobile connectivity market

Satellite connectivity is becoming part of everyday mobile service, reshaping coverage models and opening new markets for telecom operators.
Cerillion plc : LON:CER

Cerillion appoints Greg Price as incoming Chief Financial Officer

Cerillion has confirmed that Andrew Dickson will stand down from the Board on 1 March 2026 to pursue new opportunities. Greg Price, an experienced technology-sector CFO, will succeed him and is expected to join the Company and the Board by 1 May 2026, following completion of regulatory checks.
Cerillion

Composable telco IT architecture

Senior telecom leaders share insights on composable IT architectures and why modular, open systems are essential for the future of digital services.
Cerillion

Cerillion CEO Louis Hall on record £42.5m Omantel contract win (LON:CER)

Chief Executive Louis Hall explains the scope of the project, the competitive tender process, and why Cerillion’s product-based approach, lower total cost of ownership and AI capabilities helped secure the win.
Cerillion

Telecom operators reshape strategies for 2026 growth

In 2026, telecom operators shift to platform-based models with AI, new monetisation tools and data sovereignty at the centre of growth.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple