Cerillion Plc Record Orders and Strategic Deals Propel Future Growth (Video)

Cerillion Plc’s (LON:CER) latest results are more than strong, they’re a statement. CEO Louis Hall walks through a year marked by record margins, surging orders, and strategic wins that could reshape the company’s trajectory into FY26 and beyond. With a major $11m deal in Armenia and a £25m expansion in Europe, Cerillion isn’t just growing — it’s accelerating. The pipeline is the strongest it’s ever been, and with fewer competitors in the space, Hall makes a confident case for continued momentum.

Key Moments:

00:10 – Introduction & overview of results

00:28 – Record margins and financial metrics

00:48 – New orders up 25%, strong backorder book

01:29 – Two major deals: EUCOM in Armenia ($11m) & European expansion (£25m)

03:00 – Pipeline strength and FY26 outlook

03:20 – Benefits of product-based approach and thinning competition

04:26 – Outlook for Cerillion: confidence in pipeline, FY26 growth

Cerillion provides billing, charging, and CRM software solutions, primarily for telecoms operators worldwide.