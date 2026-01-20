Composable telco IT architecture

In this panel at TM Forum Innovate Asia 2025, senior industry leaders explored how communication service providers (CSPs) must rethink their IT and operational architectures to remain competitive in an era defined by digital transformation, software‑centric networks and AI‑driven services.

Shashank Singh (Head of Sales – Asia, Cerillion) emphasised the practical benefits of a composable architecture for BSS/OSS systems. CSPs that adopt modular, interoperable components can integrate new capabilities without overhauling entire platforms. This modularity reduces risk, shortens project timelines and helps operators monetise new services more quickly. He noted that pre‑integrated suites and standards‑aligned APIs are key enablers in this shift, lowering integration costs and improving time to value for new offerings.

