Boku to host analyst briefing on Tuesday 21 March 2023

Boku Inc.

Boku, a leading global mobile payments company, will announce its results for the year ended 31 December 2022 on Tuesday 21 March 2023.

Analyst Briefing

The Company’s management will be hosting a presentation for analysts on the day of results, those who wish to attend the briefing should register their interest with Florence Chandler at [email protected] or on 020 3934 6636.

Investor Webinar

Boku’s management will be hosting an online presentation and Q&A session at 5.30 p.m. BST on Tuesday 21 March 2023.  This session is open to all existing and prospective shareholders.  Those who wish to attend should register via the following link where they will be provided with access details: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_B8UGHOOvTQKvT4WQwOKKiQ

Participants will have the opportunity to submit questions during the session, but questions are welcomed in advance and may be submitted to: [email protected].

