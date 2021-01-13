Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Boku partners with Global Data Consortium to bring mobile network data to Compliant Customer Onboarding

Boku - Carrier Billing

Boku Inc. (LON:BOKU), a leading global provider of mobile payment and identity solutions, has announced a new partnership with Global Data Consortium Inc, a leader in electronic identity verification to streamline Anti-Money Laundering and Know Your Customer compliant customer onboarding.

The agreement integrates Boku’s mobile identity matching product into the GDC platform to verify consumers’ name, address, date of birth and mobile phone number as part of KYC onboarding. Boku’s mobile network data is a unique addition that will fortify the electronic identity verification process at the time of account creation.

This enhanced product enables businesses to ensure new customer accounts are created in compliance with AML regulations and other compliance use cases without requiring the use of more expensive or cumbersome processes. Businesses can now feel confident that in addition to meeting compliance requirements, fraudsters will face more roadblocks than ever before.

William Spruill, CEO of Global Data Consortium, commented: “GDC prides itself on its depth, breadth, and variety of data sources all over the world. By harnessing the power of Boku’s global partnerships and mobile data in combination with our consortium, we can raise the bar for what is considered a state of the art, intuitive KYC solution.”

Stuart Neal, Chief Business Officer for Identity, Boku Inc, commented: “We are delighted to partner with GDC to provide mobile identity products to their global customer base. In partnership with GDC, we’ll be bringing simpler compliance to businesses along with greater security and better user experience to even more consumers, positively impacting digital transactions.”

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Boku Inc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Boku Inc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.