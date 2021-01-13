Boku partners with Global Data Consortium to bring mobile network data to Compliant Customer Onboarding

Boku Inc. (LON:BOKU), a leading global provider of mobile payment and identity solutions, has announced a new partnership with Global Data Consortium Inc, a leader in electronic identity verification to streamline Anti-Money Laundering and Know Your Customer compliant customer onboarding.

The agreement integrates Boku’s mobile identity matching product into the GDC platform to verify consumers’ name, address, date of birth and mobile phone number as part of KYC onboarding. Boku’s mobile network data is a unique addition that will fortify the electronic identity verification process at the time of account creation.

This enhanced product enables businesses to ensure new customer accounts are created in compliance with AML regulations and other compliance use cases without requiring the use of more expensive or cumbersome processes. Businesses can now feel confident that in addition to meeting compliance requirements, fraudsters will face more roadblocks than ever before.

William Spruill, CEO of Global Data Consortium, commented: “GDC prides itself on its depth, breadth, and variety of data sources all over the world. By harnessing the power of Boku’s global partnerships and mobile data in combination with our consortium, we can raise the bar for what is considered a state of the art, intuitive KYC solution.”