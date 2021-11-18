Boku extends M1ST Payments Network into Thailand

Boku Inc (LON:BOKU), a leading global provider of mobile payment and identity solutions, has announced that it’s extended its reach into Thailand through its M1ST (aka Mobile First) Payments Network, the world’s largest mobile payments network, with the addition of Thailand’s two most popular mobile wallets, TrueMoney and Rabbit LINE Pay.

TrueMoney and Rabbit LINE Pay join Boku’s M1ST Payments Network, which includes 330+ payment methods in 90 countries, reaching 5.7 billion payment accounts. Combined, the M1ST Payments Network reaches over 30 million consumer accounts in Thailand alone.

This milestone enables global merchants to unlock access to millions of mobile-first consumers. According to J.P. Morgan, 82% of all online sales in Thailand were conducted from mobile devices, with mobile wallets being used in 23% of all transactions. Thailand is one of the fastest growing mobile payments markets in the world, with mobile wallet penetration projected to reach 63% by 2025 (source: Boku), compared to credit card penetration lower than 10% (source: Statista).

For global merchants, the opportunity in Thailand is significant, with cross-border transactions making up more than 50% of eCommerce spend (source: J.P. Morgan). This latest addition to Boku’s M1ST Network further strengthens its commitment to ensure retailers around the world gain access to a new generation of mobile first-consumers in Thailand, Southeast Asia, and beyond.

Jon Prideaux, Chief Executive Officer of Boku commented: ” For digital merchants, the world is flat; they can sell to consumers anytime, anywhere. Mobile-first markets like Thailand require global merchants to accept the payment methods consumers prefer. We’re thrilled to add TrueMoney and Rabbit LINE Pay, opening up access to millions of new mobile-first consumers in Thailand for our merchants.”

Koravut Pavitpok , Head of Commercial of TrueMoney commented: “TrueMoney is the most widely used mobile wallet in Thailand today. Our integration into Boku’s M1ST Payments Network ensures that our 20 million users will be able to access digital services from global merchants, using their preferred way to pay.”

Victor Topoyossakul , Co-CEO of Rabbit LINE Pay commented : ” With an increasing demand for digital payment due to the Covid – 19 pandemic, our mission is to give our customers a seamless online to offline experience and to be able to access what they need in daily life. Therefore, connecting Rabbit LINE Pay users to more of the online services they love is always important. We are pleased to add Rabbit LINE Pay to Boku’s M1ST Payments Network, joining LINE Pay in Japan.”

Boku Inc. (LON: BOKU) is the fintech powering the world’s largest mobile payments network, M1ST (Mobile First). The M1ST Payments Network reaches 5.7 billion consumer payment accounts in 90 countries across more than 330 payment methods.