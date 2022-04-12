Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Boku extends its M1ST Payments Network with Real-Time Payments in Thailand

Boku Inc

Boku Inc (LON: BOKU), a leading global provider of mobile payment solutions, has announced that its M1ST (Mobile First) Payment Network has added real-time payment options for PromptPay and K PLUS in Thailand.

PromptPay and K PLUS join Boku’s M1ST Payments Network, which includes over 340 payment methods in 91 countries, reaching more than seven billion payment accounts. Combined, the M1ST Payments Network reaches over 100 million consumer accounts in Thailand alone.

Real-time payments, especially those that are executed from a mobile phone, have experienced significant growth in Thailand and are forecast to reach 47.3 billion transactions valued at US$2.7 trillion per year by 2025.

Real-time payments networks enable Thai bank account holders to make payments from their bank accounts for peer-to-peer (P2P), business-to-consumer (B2C), and business-to-business (B2B) transactions. PromptPay, which boasts of more than 55 million users, supported more than 1.1 billion monthly transactions as of November 2021. K PLUS, Thailand’s most popular mobile banking application, launched by KASIKORNBANK (“KBank”), has more than 17 million users, providing a superior user experience for real-time payments.

Boku’s launch merchant for PromptPay and K PLUS is a major social media company who has selected Boku to provide real time payment acceptance for their digital advertising services.

Jon Prideaux, Chief Executive Officer, Boku, commented: “PromptPay and K PLUS are great additions to the M1ST Payments Network. We have always known customers would not only want mobile payments linked to their SIM card or wallet app, but also their banking app too. Allowing business customers to pay for their digital advertising directly from their banking app is already demonstrating the B2B use cases that exist for real-time mobile payments.”

Supaneewan Chutrakul, Executive Vice President of KASIKORNBANK, said: “We have joined forces with Boku through our online payment solution company KASIKRON GLOBAL PAYMENT and we are pleased to add PromptPay and K PLUS to Boku’s M1ST Payments Network.  This will enable our PromptPay QR and K PLUS payments to work for global merchants and allow our 17 million users to use a payment method they have easy access to on their device.”

You might also enjoy reading  Boku, Inc. to appoint Dr. Richard Hargreaves as as Chair of the Company
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Boku Inc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Boku Inc

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.