Best UK Energy Shares 2025

Discover six of the best UK energy shares to buy in 2025 listed on the LSE. They all benefit from strong investment cases and clear growth strategies to make 2025 a transformative year. DirectorsTalk brings investors the latest news, exclusive interviews with CEOs and insights from equity research analysts that enable investors to make more informed investment decisions.

SAE Renewables (LON:SAE) is the owner of the land, grid connection, Battery Energy Storage Systems, infrastructure and existing power station at the Uskmouth site in Newport, South Wales. SAE also operates the MeyGen project in Scotland – the largest planned tidal stream project in the world.

Quadrise (LON:QED) is an energy technology provider whose solutions enable production of cheaper, cleaner, simpler and safer alternatives to fuel oil and biofuels, proven in real world applications, and in international shipping in particular.

Challenger Energy Company (LON:CEG) is a Caribbean and Atlantic margin focused oil and gas company, with a range of petroleum assets located onshore in Trinidad and Tobago, and Suriname, and offshore in the waters of The Bahamas and Uruguay.

Diversified Energy Company (LON:DEC) is an independent energy company engaged in the production, marketing, transportation and retirement of primarily natural gas and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index on the LSE.

Valeura Energy (LON:VLU, TSE:VLE) is a Canadian-based AIM-listed upstream oil and gas company, with assets in the Gulf of Thailand and the Thrace Basin of Turkey.

Drax Group (LON:DRX), trading as Drax, is a power generation business listed on the FTSE250. The principal downstream enterprises are based in the UK and include Drax Power Limited, which runs the biomass fuelled Drax power station, near Selby in North Yorkshire.

SAE Renewables Limited

Quadrise plc

Challenger Energy plc

Diversified Energy Company plc

Valeura Energy Inc.

Drax Group plc