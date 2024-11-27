Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Valeura Energy Positioned for Growth with Strong Production and Reserves Upside

Valeura Energy
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX: VLE/OTCQX: VLERF) continues to demonstrate its potential with impressive results from its Jasmine oil field. According to a research note by Auctus Advisors LLP, authored by Stephane Foucaud, the company has achieved higher-than-expected production rates and significant reserves upside, marking an exciting chapter in its operational success.

Production at the Jasmine oil field has surged to 9,800 barrels per day (bbl/d) over the past week, following the drilling of five new infill wells. This increase, surpassing expectations by more than 2,000 bbl/d, highlights Valeura’s ability to unlock value through targeted development. These robust results add confidence to the company’s fourth-quarter guidance of maintaining production at approximately 26,000 bbl/d, even when accounting for natural declines.

Additionally, the drilling campaign at Jasmine has uncovered new opportunities. One well encountered multiple additional oil-bearing intervals, which are expected to underpin future infill development. The note emphasises the significance of these findings, with Foucaud stating, “The strong production at Jasmine gives us confidence in the 4Q24 26 mbbl/d production guidance.”

Another key highlight is the anticipated 100% reserves replacement ratio for 2024, a milestone that reflects the company’s ability to sustain its production levels. Foucaud explains, “Achieving 100% reserves replacement in 2024 implies adding over 8 million barrels (mmbbl) of 2P reserves during the year, which could contribute an incremental 5,500–7,000 bbl/d over the next three to four years.” Such performance is expected to enhance Valeura’s valuation and financial stability, with deferred decommissioning adding further value to its portfolio.

Looking forward, Valeura is poised to benefit from continued operational success. The company is expected to hold an impressive US$390 million in net cash by the end of 2025. Auctus Advisors has reaffirmed its target price of C$10.00 per share, reflecting the significant upside potential compared to the current share price of C$5.19.

In Summary

Valeura Energy’s recent achievements underscore its resilience and ability to deliver value to its shareholders. The higher-than-expected production rates, combined with the promising reserves replacement outlook, highlight the company’s potential for long-term growth. As Stephane Foucaud aptly summarised, these developments represent a “material impact on future production” and reinforce Valeura’s standing as a leading player in its sector.

The company’s robust cash position and strategic operational advancements position it well for sustained success. Investors and stakeholders alike will undoubtedly watch with anticipation as Valeura continues to execute its growth strategy and deliver strong results.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Valeura Energy

    Valeura Energy completes Jasmine Field drilling, boosting output

    Valeura Energy Inc (TSX:VLE, OTCQX:VLERF) boosts oil production to nearly 10,000 bbls/d post-successful infill drilling at Thailand’s Jasmine field.
    Valeura Energy

    Valeura Energy: “Multiple high impact potential catalysts” set out by Canaccord

    Valeura Energy

    Valeura Energy Inc. Reports Strong Production, Q4 Outlook and Share Buyback Highlighted by Auctus Advisors

    Valeura Energy Inc. expects high production and cash flow in Q4 2024, boosting investor interest. Auctus Advisors sets a target price of C$10.00.
    Valeura Energy

    Valeura Energy Nong Yao complex operating at its full capacity

    Valeura Energy

    Valeura Energy first oil production from Nong Yao C development

    Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE, OTCQX:VLERF) has commenced oil production from its Nong Yao C development in the Gulf of Thailand, aiming for peak rates of 11,000 bbls/d.

    Valeura Energy CEO Discusses Q2 Success, Field Expansions, and Future Growth (VIDEO)

    Valeura Energy's CEO Dr. Sean Guest discusses recent financial results, major projects in the Gulf of Thailand, and future production forecasts, highlighting strategic growth.

    Latest Brokers Talk

    View all Broker Talk

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Useful links

    Disclaimer

    You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

    © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.