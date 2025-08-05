Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

SAE secures contracts for 240MWh AW1 battery project at Uskmouth

SAE Renewables

SAE Renewables Limited (LON:SAE) has announced the entry into supply and construction contracts for its AW1 battery storage project at the Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park.

The AW1 project is a 240MWh battery storage project with the ability to increase to 480MWh. The project is SAE’s flagship project at the USEP, which has the potential to be one of the largest battery storage sites in the UK. The site is key to unlocking an economic, environmental and social revival around Newport. The project is owned and is being constructed by AW1 Energy Storage Limited, a company dedicated to the construction, ownership and operation of this project.

The batteries for AW1 are being purchased from Canadian Solar SES (UK) Ltd. CSES is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of battery energy storage solutions. CSES has developed, built, and connected over 3.7GWh of battery energy storage projects globally. CSES will also provide a 15-year long term service agreement for the project, ensuring a bankable long-term warranty for the project.

SAE and CSES have also entered into a framework agreement that secures the supply of batteries for SAE’s future battery storage projects. Under this framework agreement, CSES has committed to 1.1GWh of batteries that will be supplied at competitive market prices to two of SAE’s future projects, Mey BESS and AW3. Subject to the benchmarking of pricing, SAE has agreed to procure this capacity of batteries exclusively from CSES. SAE has provided a parent company guarantee in respect of this commitment, which has a liability cap of £3.65m.  The agreement with CSES is strategically important for SAE as it secures a supply of market leading battery storage systems and enables SAE to efficiently build out a portfolio of battery storage projects, capitalising on the success of AW1.

The balance of plant contract for the project has been awarded to Welsh-based contractor Jones Bros. Ruthin (Civil Engineering) Co. Limited, who possess exceptional knowledge of the site and are experienced in delivering battery projects, including having worked on the first battery project at the USEP.

SAE has also entered into a 12-year floored revenue optimisation agreement with EDF Energy Customers Limited. Pexapark AG, a leading power purchase agreement commercial advisory firm, assisted SAE with the procurement and development of the optimisation agreement. This agreement will ensure SAE receives guaranteed revenue, and is in addition to the Capacity Market revenues that the project has secured and which SAE previously announced in March of this year.

Construction work has already started on the AW1 project and is being managed by SAE, leveraging the SAE team’s expertise from building and operating projects at both MeyGen and Uskmouth. The AW1 project has a contracted grid connection date of October 2026 and an anticipated commercial operations start date of Q1 2027.

SAE will update the market on the financial close process in due course.

SAE launched its strategy in 2024, outlining a path to deliver a pipeline of projects that will achieve its goal of being a leading sustainable project developer, owner and operator, ensuring long-term value for shareholders.

David Taaffe, Chief Operating Officer of SAE Renewables, commented:

“We are thrilled to have put in place a team to deliver our flagship AW1 project. Our project partners are world leaders, and their involvement in this project is key in ensuring its success, both in terms of delivery and in the project’s successful long-term operation. We are also pleased that all our project partners are completely aligned with our wider vision for the Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park. They recognise the potential for USEP to become one of the largest battery storage sites in the UK and be a catalyst for local and national regeneration.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

SAE Renewables

SAE secures contracts for 240MWh AW1 battery project at Uskmouth

SAE has signed supply and construction agreements for its 240MWh AW1 battery storage project at Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park, with potential to scale to 480MWh. Canadian Solar will supply the batteries and provide a 15-year service agreement, while Jones Bros will handle construction. A 12-year revenue deal with EDF and a framework for 1.1GWh of future battery supply have also been agreed.
SAE Renewables plc

SAE Renewables advances battery projects and marks 10 years on AIM

SAE Renewables reported steady progress in 2024, securing full ownership of its 240MWh AW1 battery project and submitting plans for a 1,200MWh system in Scotland. Revenues reached £14.4m, with EBITDA at £7.9m.
SAE Renewables

SAE Renewables and Econergy to develop 250MW battery project at Uskmouth

SAE Renewables and Econergy have joined forces to launch the AW2 250MW Battery Storage project at Uskmouth, enhancing the UK's renewable energy capabilities.
SAE Renewables

SAE Renewables secures £8.5m loan for AW1 battery project

SAE Renewables has secured an £8.5m loan for the Afon Wysg 1 Battery Storage project, a key initiative in the Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park's development.
SAE Renewables Rebecca Evans

SAE Renewables welcomes Cabinet Secretary to one of the largest Battery Storage sites in the UK

Significant progress being made in delivering one of the UK's largest battery energy storage sites
SAE Renewables

SAE Renewables secures 15-year contract in Capacity Round Auction

SAE Renewables Limited secures a significant 15-year contract to deliver reliable electricity to the National Grid, enhancing its AW1 Battery Storage project.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple