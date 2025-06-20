Follow us on:

Calm in energy markets signals deeper investor interest

Diversified Energy Company

A subtly compelling pattern has emerged in the energy complex this June, one that has captivated discerning investors: both oil and natural gas are holding firm, not through explosive rallies, but via a quiet, structural shift. Beneath the surface tension of Middle East unrest and late-spring heating demand lies a trend that may well reshape long-term energy exposure for portfolios.

Since mid-June, WTI crude has steadily hovered in the mid-$70s, carving out a string of higher lows while respecting its short- and mid-term trendlines. Recent dips below $75 have merely offered buyers fresh entry points. These pullbacks appear corrective rather than terminal, bolstered by supportive moving averages. A decisive break above the high-$70s would clear the path to $80 and beyond—a scenario increasingly plausible if geopolitical tensions persist.

Yet, headline risk proves deceptive. Despite elevated tensions, global oil supply is projected to outpace demand through 2025. Analysts caution that meaningful price spikes would require far more disruptive events, still a low-probability scenario. In that context, oil’s resilience today speaks more to strategic positioning than scarcity-driven panic.

The story in natural gas is markedly different, and perhaps more profound. U.S. contracts have decisively broken above the $4 mark, trading near $4.10 and advancing within a rising channel anchored since mid-June. The push is being fuelled both by seasonal demand, driven by an intense U.S. heatwave expected to lift power generation, and by concerns tied to global supply disruptions. Technical momentum is strong: a sequence of higher lows and highs, a breakout above key retracement levels, and firm support from medium-term averages. As long as $4.05 holds, the next resistance zones are within reach.

Summer fundamentals further reinforce this setup. Natural gas consumption in the electric-power sector is projected to surge in June, climbing sharply month-on-month and expected to remain elevated through summer. With Henry Hub pricing forecast to stay strong into late 2025, a level well above last year, supply tightness appears persistent. While inventories briefly exceeded seasonal norms, projections indicate a likely drawdown heading into autumn.

For investors, this dual-fuel story offers compelling contrasts. Oil continues its steady grind higher, absorbing geopolitical frictions yet remaining grounded in structural over-supply. Natural gas, meanwhile, is forging ahead, driven by weather-related peaking demand, constrained export capacity and bullish technical conditions. Even if one believes oil’s advance is tied to sentiment, gas is charting a path based on tangible drivers.

What this means in portfolio terms is nuanced. Oil-oriented equities and ETFs are performing modestly, pushed by steady prices but capped by fundamentals. However, natural gas names (producers, utilities, midstreams) are likely to outperform, especially if pricing continues above \$4 and inventory resilience unwinds this autumn. Large-cap energy stocks, particularly those with mixed oil and gas exposure, may offer hybrid appeal, offering some value while delivering energy sector upside with less cyclical risk.

Investors should view this juncture as thematic convergence: oil remains structurally capped but technically resilient; natural gas is building foundation-level strength built on weather, fundamentals and export pressure. That dual rhythm suggests a bilateral thesis, lean into gas for momentum and fundamentals, maintain selective oil exposure for stability and geopolitical optionality.

Diversified Energy Company plc (LON:DEC) is an independent energy company engaged in the production, marketing, transportation and retirement of primarily natural gas and natural gas liquids related to its U.S. onshore upstream and midstream assets.

