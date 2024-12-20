Follow us on:

Drax Group's New Deal Fuels Sustainable Growth – Longspur Research

Drax Group plc
In a significant move aligning with sustainability goals, Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) has announced a ground-breaking deal to supply sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to Pathway Energy. This agreement paves the way for up to one million tonnes of woody biomass pellets to be delivered annually under a long-term partnership, starting in 2029. According to a recent report by Longspur Research, the potential for expansion into two additional projects could solidify Drax’s leadership in the sustainable energy market.

Adam Forsyth, Research Analyst at Longspur Research, highlighted the importance of this development, stating, “This potential deal supports Drax’s long-term pellet production targets, aiming for 8Mt of pellet production by 2030, depending on UK BECCS policy.” Such volumes are a testament to Drax’s dedication to meeting and exceeding its sustainability objectives.

Driving Innovation in Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Pathway Energy’s SAF project employs cutting-edge biomass gasification and Fischer-Tropsch (FT) technology to create carbon-negative aviation fuel. This innovative approach positions SAF as a critical solution to the aviation industry’s decarbonisation challenges. Once operational, the facility is expected to produce 30 million gallons of SAF annually—enough to fuel approximately 5,000 long-haul flights.

Forsyth further emphasised the global impact of this initiative, noting that SAF remains the only viable solution for reducing emissions in long-haul aviation. He stated, “We see increased SAF blending mandates continuing to drive biomass demand globally as production volumes step up.”

Supporting Strategic Targets

The deal with Pathway Energy also aligns with Drax’s ambitious financial and operational goals. By 2027, the company aims to produce five million tonnes of pellets annually, generating £250 million in EBITDA. Longer-term, the target is to reach eight million tonnes by 2030, with half of that production allocated to third parties.

Furthermore, Drax has retained an option to become a strategic partner in the project through a convertible loan note of up to $10 million. While no decision has been made yet, the move could position the company for even greater influence in the SAF market.

On a Final Note

This partnership with Pathway Energy underscores Drax Group’s commitment to innovation and sustainability, marking a significant milestone in the global transition to cleaner energy. As the aviation industry faces mounting pressure to reduce its carbon footprint, Drax’s role in this transformative project solidifies its position as a leader in sustainable energy solutions.

