Applied Graphene Materials signs up distribution partner with a strong route across Turkey

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM), the producer of specialty graphene additives, has announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with GOBARR Kimya Ticaret ve Pazarlama Ltd. Sti (Gobarr). The agreement will further expand AGM’s distribution network to target customers in the Turkish coatings and polymers sector.

Gobarr’s team of industry specialists has over 25 years’ experience in supplying innovative products to the paint and coatings market across Turkey. This agreement will make Gobarr the market’s leading supplier of graphene dispersions focused on Turkey’s industrial coatings sector.

AGM and Gobarr have an exclusive agreement that will see the two companies collaborate in developing customer opportunities and introducing AGM’s proprietary Genable® graphene dispersions technology into the Turkish coatings and polymers markets.

Adrian Potts, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Graphene Materials, said: “It is a great pleasure to be able to welcome Gobarr to our growing sales network. The development of a technically-capable, commercially-astute distribution network for our Genable® graphene dispersion products and technology is a key strategic focus at this stage of AGM’s commercialisation. We look forward to achieving success with the Gobarr team in the distribution of AGM’s dispersed graphene materials in the Turkish coatings and liquid resin sector.”

Gobarr commented: “At Gobarr, a key priority for us is to continue to develop and expand the utilization of graphene, which has already demonstrated its advantages in various end user products. AGM is a company focused on enabling the widespread application of graphene, which excels in providing early commercialisation opportunities and competitive advantages to its partners through the development of reliable graphene application technologies and processes. Our partnership with the company is a major motivation and momentum source for our company and our local partners alike. We are all very excited to work with AGM in distributing the company’s graphene products and ensuring that they provide value to the sectors we operate in.”

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn