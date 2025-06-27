Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

A compelling blueprint unfolding for flooring distribution

Likewise plc

The undercurrent of transformation within Likewise Group is gathering pace, as its quietly expanding network and execution discipline begin aligning towards a £200 million turnover horizon. Beneath the surface, a systematic expansion of infrastructure and capabilities is crafting a robust foundation precisely when market dynamics demand resilience.

From its roots in a single hub in 2018, Likewise has calibrated its footprint with strategic precision, twelve state‑of‑the‑art distribution and logistics centres now span the UK, from Glasgow to Plymouth. These facilities, coupled with targeted acquisitions like Valley Wholesale Carpets in 2022, have reshaped its operating reach from fragmented to comprehensive. This isn’t growth by chance, but by intention: the new centres in Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle, London, Newbury and Plymouth create a logistics spine that supports scale and future opportunity.

In 2024 the group posted a measured yet meaningful uptick in turnover, 7.4% to £149.8 million, with underlying EBITDA climbing from £7.9 million to £8.8 million. While adjusted pre‑tax profit edged down to £2.0 million due to reinvestment, the margin improvement to 30.7 per cent hints at structural efficiencies taking hold. The real tempo shift, however, emerges in early 2025: monthly revenues are now annualising towards £170 million, with individual months comfortably clearing £13 million–£14 million, effectively unlocking operational gearing and improving returns.

There lies the crux, repeatable progress from strategic capacity investments, creating performance leverage. The group’s disciplined roll‑out has raised a network capable of sustaining growth and delivering margin accretion. Notably, the Glasgow hub has doubled its processing capability, amplifying its role in Scotland and unlocking additional capacity for the rest of the UK.

Beyond logistics, product expansion and brand diversification are reinforcing inbound demand. Likewise Floors, Valley, A&A, Delta, H&V, Lewis Abbott Premium Carpet, along with Likewise Rugs and Matting under the Dura and Dandy brands, push a broad range of flooring product lines across independent retailers and contractors. A stronger in‑market presence is backed by 96 sales executives and collaborative point‑of‑sale display investments, ensuring consistent market visibility.

Financially, the balance sheet remains disciplined. Operating cash flow of £7.2 million in 2024, up from £6.1 million, underwrites both dividends and reinvestment in the business. The group owns freehold land on five sites valued at £23.5 million, and net fixed debt remains modest at approximately £2.3 million. A small-scale share buyback programme alongside a progressive dividend policy signals a board confident in both value and capital allocation.

What stands out is the gradational acceleration, not leaps and bounds. With turnover nearing £150 million and momentum pushing month‑on‑month growth of approximately 10–11 per cent in early 2025, the path towards £200 million is shaped more by structure than by cyclic tailwinds. The board’s intent to reinvest for the next 3–5 years, from infrastructure to fleet, underscores a long‑term view, not a one‑off bounce.

Pivotal to the investor story are the intelligent trade‑offs: early reinvestment weighed on short‑term profit to embed scalable operational leverage; geographic density enhances service and margin potential; and free‑cash deployment reflects deliberate cash‑flow cycling back into capacity and shareholder returns in equal measure.

Likewise is not merely chasing a headline financial target. It is methodically building the scaffolding, a network to deliver, a structure to sustain, a team to execute. That approach may offer investors a quietly compelling case: growth underpinned by operational transformation, margin resilience and strategic discipline.

Likewise Group PLC (LON:LIKE) is a distributor of floorcoverings and matting and has the opportunity to consolidate the domestic and commercial floorcovering markets to become one of the UK’s largest distributors in this sector.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Likewise

Steady momentum behind the scenes at Likewise Group

Likewise Group pushes deeper into retail and contractor channels, underpinned by a rising sales run rate and fresh logistics investment as it steadies towards its medium-term ambitions.
Likewise Group plc

Likewise grants over 3.1m shares under 2025 SAYE scheme

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE) has successfully closed its 2025 Save As You Earn Scheme, granting options to 69 employees on over 3.1 million shares.
Likewise

Likewise Group delivers strong FY24 with continued growth in FY25

Likewise Group plc announces strong financial results for FY24, highlighting a 7.4% sales increase and strategic investments driving growth and profitability.

Likewise Group schedules FY24 Final Results release

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE), a leading UK floor coverings distributor, is set to announce its FY24 Final Results on 12 May 2025.
Likewise Group plc

Likewise Group Q1 sales up 10.7%, growth continues

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE) reports strong Q1 2025 growth, with a 10.7% rise in gross sales revenue, driven by strategic investments and enhanced logistics.
Likewise Group plc

Likewise completes Share Buyback Programme

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE), a leading UK floor coverings distributor, has successfully completed its Buyback Programme, achieving a total of £200,000.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple