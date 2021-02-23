Zotefoams starts production at new £23million plant in Poland

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF), a world leader in cellular materials technology, has today announced that the new state-of-the-art plant located in Brzeg, south-west Poland, commenced production this month.

The £23million plant was built in a key strategic move to increase global capacity and optimise service levels for many customers in continental Europe. The 13,000 m2 facility has been under construction since February 2019.

The new plant adds 50,000m3 – an increase of some 15% – to Zotefoams’ annual global foam production capacity and the 8-hectare site is large enough to accommodate significant future expansion. With on-site storage for up to 15,000m3 of foam, the best possible service for customers is assured. Brzeg is close to trans-European road and rail networks and within easy reach of many customers and European manufacturing hubs.

The plant will initially produce foams in Zotefoams’ AZOTE® polyolefin foams range, for which there is significant established demand in Europe. The engineering polymers that form the basis of ZOTEK® high-performance foams will continue to be manufactured in the UK for global supply.