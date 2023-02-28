Zotefoams plc awarded an AA rating in MSCI ESG Ratings assessment

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF), a world leader in cellular materials technology, has announced that it has been awarded an AA rating (on a scale of AAA-CCC), the second highest rating achievable, in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment. This rating recognises the Group’s leading governance practices and strong business ethics.

Zotefoams plc (LON: ZTF) is a world leader in cellular materials technology delivering optimal material solutions for the benefit of society. Utilising a variety of unique manufacturing processes, including environmentally friendly nitrogen expansion for lightweight AZOTE® polyolefin and ZOTEK® high-performance foams, Zotefoams sells to diverse markets worldwide. Zotefoams uses its own cellular materials to manufacture T-FIT® advanced insulation for demanding industrial markets. Zotefoams also owns and licenses patented microcellular foam technology to reduce plastic use in extrusion applications and for ReZorce® mono-material recyclable barrier packaging.

Zotefoams is headquartered in Croydon, UK, with additional manufacturing sites in Kentucky, USA and Brzeg, Poland (foam manufacture), Oklahoma, USA (foam products manufacture and conversion), Massachusetts, USA, Stilling, Denmark (microcellular foam technology) and Jiangsu Province, China (T-FIT).