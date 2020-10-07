Zotefoams appoints PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditor

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) has announced that, following a competitive tender process, it has approved the appointment of PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditor of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2020, with a commencement date of 6 October 2020.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP submitted its letter of resignation to the Board of Directors of the Company on 6 October 2020, along with the following ”statement of reasons” for resigning, as required by section 519 of the Companies Act 2006:

“The reason we are ceasing to hold office is that the Company undertook a competitive tender process for the position of statutory auditor and we were unsuccessful in retaining the audit.

There are no reasons for, and no other matters connected with our ceasing to hold office as auditors of the Company that we consider need to be brought to the attention of the Company’s members or creditors.”

The Company’s Board of Directors would like to take this opportunity to thank PwC for its services to the Company.

A resolution to re-appoint PKF as the Company’s auditors will be put to the Company’s 2021 Annual General Meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, a copy of the letter to the Company’s shareholders containing the requisite statement from PwC has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn