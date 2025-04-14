Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Why the right asset choice can make or break your finance deal

Time Finance

Unlocking the full potential of asset finance starts with a simple but crucial distinction—hard vs soft assets. Get this right, and you improve your approval odds, secure better terms, and strengthen your business growth trajectory. Get it wrong, and you could be left scrambling for funding or facing unfavourable rates. Here’s how understanding asset categories can shape smarter finance decisions and attract the right lenders.

Asset Finance offers a powerful route for businesses to acquire or refinance the equipment they need to grow. But before diving into an agreement, it’s essential to understand what type of asset you’re dealing with. Assets are divided into two primary categories: hard assets and soft assets. Each type carries different implications for lenders, approval processes, and interest rates. By identifying your asset type early on, you can streamline your finance application and partner with lenders aligned with your goals.

Hard assets are typically high-value, tangible items that form the operational backbone of many businesses. These include vehicles, construction machinery, engineering tools, and agricultural or forestry equipment. Their durability, market value, and ability to generate revenue make them an attractive proposition for lenders. Since these assets can be easily resold if a borrower defaults, they serve as strong collateral. This security often translates into better rates and a smoother financing process.

Soft assets, on the other hand, are less straightforward. These include office fit-outs, software, telecommunications systems, and various electronics. While many of these items are essential to modern businesses, they tend to depreciate faster and may offer little to no resale value at the end of a finance term. Moreover, some soft assets are intangible, making them harder to secure funding against. For instance, while computer hardware might still hold some value, a software subscription does not. As a result, financing soft assets often comes with tighter conditions or higher interest rates, unless additional security is provided.

Understanding the core differences between these asset types helps borrowers tailor their finance approach. For example, a construction company looking to acquire an excavator through Hire Purchase will likely have a much easier time securing funding due to the asset’s resale value and operational importance. In contrast, a marketing agency financing an office refurbishment may need to offer additional collateral or consider alternative finance structures to get their proposal over the line.

The distinction between hard and soft assets also affects the range of available finance products. Lenders are generally more flexible with hard asset finance, offering options like Hire Purchase, Finance Lease, Sale & HP Back, and Refinance agreements. Soft assets, while trickier, can still be financed—but it often requires a deeper understanding of lender criteria and a proactive finance partner who can structure deals creatively.

At Time Finance, the focus is on helping SMEs access both hard and soft assets through tailored finance solutions. Whether your business needs a fleet of vehicles or a full IT system upgrade, understanding what you’re financing—and how lenders view that asset – is the first step toward a successful outcome.

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) is an AIM-listed business specialising in the provision or arrangement of funding solutions to UK businesses seeking to access the finance they need to realise their growth plans. Time Finance can fund businesses or arrange funding with their trusted partners through Asset Finance, Invoice Finance, Business Loans, Vehicle Finance or Asset Based Lending.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Time Finance Profits Surge, Book Grows 86% as New Strategy Targets £300m Lending

CEO Ed Rimmer outlines how a sharper focus on secured lending, operational efficiency, and geographic expansion is fuelling momentum—and why the next growth phase leans into resilience, not reinvention.
Time Finance plc

Time Finance reports record lending book, 40% increase in PBT

Time Finance Plc (LON:TIME) reports strong growth in its trading update for February 2025, highlighting record revenue and profit driven by robust lending demand.
Time Finance plc

Time Finance Hard Asset lending book breaks £100m milestone

Time Finance plc reports a milestone as its Hard Asset lending portfolio surpasses £100 million, highlighting strong growth and strategic success.
Time Finance

Time Finance reports 44% profit increase as lending book grows

Time Finance plc reports a robust H1 2024/25 performance with a 16% revenue rise and a 44% increase in profit before tax, continuing its growth momentum.
Time Finance

Time Finance expects FY25 performance to surpass market expectations

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) reports strong trading momentum in early FY25, forecasting revenues of at least £35.1m and profit before tax of £7.2m.
Research

Equity research reports, UK stocks, October 2024

Discover top-performing stocks across health, energy, finance, and telecom with insights from leading analysts to make informed investment decisions.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.