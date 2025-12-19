Why more companies are installing sparkling water taps in their offices

As companies plan for 2026 and beyond, there is growing attention on office design choices that reinforce daily wellbeing without adding complexity or visible cost. Among these, built-in sparkling water taps are becoming a recurring feature because they align directly with several long-term corporate priorities: wellness, sustainability, and efficiency.
Regular hydration supports energy and focus, yet standard water dispensers and bottled drinks are often underused or logistically inefficient. Carbonated water, delivered directly from a tap, tends to be consumed more frequently by staff, raising overall fluid intake during the day.
Single-use plastic bottles are still widespread in many office environments, especially in meeting rooms, staff kitchens, or client-facing spaces, yet they are one of the easiest sources of plastic waste to eliminate. A filtered sparkling water system reduces reliance on disposables while still meeting expectations for high-quality beverages.
Regular bulk purchases of bottled drinks create ongoing operating expenses and require storage, ordering and disposal processes. A tap-based system, once installed, is low-maintenance and delivers chilled sparkling and still water at a fraction of the per-litre cost.
