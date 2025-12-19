Follow us on:

Why more companies are installing sparkling water taps in their offices

STRIX GROUP PLC

As companies plan for 2026 and beyond, there is growing attention on office design choices that reinforce daily wellbeing without adding complexity or visible cost. Among these, built-in sparkling water taps are becoming a recurring feature because they align directly with several long-term corporate priorities: wellness, sustainability, and efficiency.

Regular hydration supports energy and focus, yet standard water dispensers and bottled drinks are often underused or logistically inefficient. Carbonated water, delivered directly from a tap, tends to be consumed more frequently by staff, raising overall fluid intake during the day.

Single-use plastic bottles are still widespread in many office environments, especially in meeting rooms, staff kitchens, or client-facing spaces, yet they are one of the easiest sources of plastic waste to eliminate. A filtered sparkling water system reduces reliance on disposables while still meeting expectations for high-quality beverages.

Regular bulk purchases of bottled drinks create ongoing operating expenses and require storage, ordering and disposal processes. A tap-based system, once installed, is low-maintenance and delivers chilled sparkling and still water at a fraction of the per-litre cost.

Strix Group plc (LON:KETL) is a global leader in the innovation, design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls, heating and temperature controls, steam management and water filtration technologies. 

Latest Company News

Installing sparkling water taps is no longer just an upgrade, it's a strategic signal of how companies are thinking about health, cost and ESG.
Strix Group plc

Strix Group agrees £110m sale of Billi business

Strix Group has entered into a conditional agreement to sell its Billi business to Birmingham Bidco Pty Ltd for £110 million on a cash free and debt free basis, subject to shareholder approval.
STRIX GROUP PLC

A daily appliance under fresh scrutiny for cost and health impact

Traditional kettles are being re-evaluated for energy waste and health risks. Smart water taps may be next in line to replace them.
STRIX GROUP PLC

Billi filters water without stripping essential minerals

Billi’s filtration technology keeps essential minerals in your water while removing contaminants, avoiding the flat taste and complexity of overpurification.
Strix Group

Strix Group reports steady trading progress and debt reduction plans in latest update

Strix Group has issued a trading update confirming stable revenue, early signs of recovery in its Controls division, continued strong performance from Billi, and renewed growth in Consumer Goods.
STRIX GROUP PLC

A five-stage water filter making a case for better everyday utility

A practical five-step water filter system focused on usability and repeat purchase may offer an edge in the household utility market.

