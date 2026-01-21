Follow us on:

Strix builds long-term growth on appliance safety controls

Strix’s Controls division makes the core safety and temperature control parts used in kettles and other household appliances. These are essential components that stop devices from overheating or failing. They are used by major brands around the world and are a key reason Strix holds a leading position in its market.

The company’s controls are built to meet strict safety standards. They last longer than cheaper alternatives and are tested to perform through tens of thousands of uses. This reliability makes them the default choice for many appliance makers who want to avoid product failures, customer complaints or safety recalls.

Strix supports its customers from the design stage through to final production. It helps them meet regulations, design safer products and bring them to market faster. This hands-on involvement gives Strix a strong grip on long-term customer relationships and increases the chance of repeat orders when new models are developed. It also means Strix often becomes part of the appliance’s core design, reducing the likelihood of being replaced by a lower-cost competitor.

Latest Company News

Strix supplies safety and temperature controls for kettles and appliances, giving brands a proven solution that meets global standards.
LAICA’s Bi‑Flux® offers a distinct alternative to standard water filters

LAICA’s Bi‑Flux® system filtered tap water while retaining natural minerals, offering a distinctive approach to household water treatment.
Why more companies are installing sparkling water taps in their offices

Installing sparkling water taps is no longer just an upgrade, it's a strategic signal of how companies are thinking about health, cost and ESG.
Strix Group agrees £110m sale of Billi business

Strix Group has entered into a conditional agreement to sell its Billi business to Birmingham Bidco Pty Ltd for £110 million on a cash free and debt free basis, subject to shareholder approval.
A daily appliance under fresh scrutiny for cost and health impact

Traditional kettles are being re-evaluated for energy waste and health risks. Smart water taps may be next in line to replace them.
Billi filters water without stripping essential minerals

Billi’s filtration technology keeps essential minerals in your water while removing contaminants, avoiding the flat taste and complexity of overpurification.

