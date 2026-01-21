Strix builds long-term growth on appliance safety controls

Strix’s Controls division makes the core safety and temperature control parts used in kettles and other household appliances. These are essential components that stop devices from overheating or failing. They are used by major brands around the world and are a key reason Strix holds a leading position in its market.

The company’s controls are built to meet strict safety standards. They last longer than cheaper alternatives and are tested to perform through tens of thousands of uses. This reliability makes them the default choice for many appliance makers who want to avoid product failures, customer complaints or safety recalls.

Strix supports its customers from the design stage through to final production. It helps them meet regulations, design safer products and bring them to market faster. This hands-on involvement gives Strix a strong grip on long-term customer relationships and increases the chance of repeat orders when new models are developed. It also means Strix often becomes part of the appliance’s core design, reducing the likelihood of being replaced by a lower-cost competitor.

