LAICA targets premium segment with compact filter jug

STRIX GROUP PLC

Italian brand LAICA’s Carmen Tosca jug holds 2.3 litres in total, with 1.2 litres of filtered water per use. It is sized for small households and built to fit in standard fridge doors. The jug uses LAICA’s own Bi-Flux filter cartridge, which lasts up to 150 litres or around 30 days. It removes chlorine, lime-scale, certain metals and some pesticides.

Rather than competing on size or speed, LAICA focuses on presentation and practicality. The lid opens with one hand, the handle is ergonomic, and the plastic is BPA-free. It includes a manual reminder to change the filter. There are no digital timers or app features, but the simplicity is deliberate.

This model is clearly not intended for high-use households. Instead, it targets users looking for an alternative to mass-market brands, with a cleaner design and reliable filtration. The jug supports the broader trend of consumers reducing bottled water use and plastic waste, aligning with sustainability narratives retailers are prioritising.

Strix Group plc (LON:KETL) is a global leader in the innovation, design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls, heating and temperature controls, steam management and water filtration technologies. 

