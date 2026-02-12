Follow us on:

Laica builds recurring revenue through household water filtration

STRIX GROUP PLC

Laica has structured its water filtration business around a straightforward consumer proposition with clear commercial implications: improving the taste and perceived quality of tap water while reducing reliance on bottled alternatives. Its range includes filter jugs, portable filtration bottles and tap-mounted systems, each designed to serve a specific usage occasion within the home or on the move.

Central to much of the portfolio is the proprietary bi-flux cartridge, which combines activated carbon and ion exchange resins. This configuration is intended to reduce chlorine and its derivatives, certain heavy metals and other substances that may affect taste and odour, while retaining mineral salts such as calcium and magnesium.

