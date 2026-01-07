Follow us on:

Why high end car makers are backing carbon ceramic brakes

Surface-Transforms

Carbon ceramic brakes are now a central feature in the strategy of leading performance car manufacturers. Built from carbon fibre reinforced with ceramic compounds, these braking systems offer a combination of lightness, durability and heat resistance that outperforms traditional iron or steel alternatives.

This is why companies like Ferrari, McLaren and Lamborghini have adopted them widely across their line-ups. Reducing unsprung mass translates directly into sharper handling and better ride quality, while resistance to brake fade during repeated high-speed stops ensures consistent performance. At the same time, carbon ceramic systems offer extended longevity with minimal wear, reducing maintenance needs for high-value vehicles that are often driven hard.

This trend also intersects with the rise of electric performance vehicles. With heavier battery loads and stronger acceleration, EVs place new demands on braking systems. Carbon ceramic setups provide not only improved stopping power and fade resistance, but also contribute to overall efficiency by reducing weight. As electric drivetrains push further into the premium market, braking technology is set to play a larger role in differentiating performance, safety and range.

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) are experts in the development and production of carbon-ceramic materials and the UK’s only manufacturer of carbon-ceramic brakes for automotive use. 

