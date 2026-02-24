Follow us on:

Verici Dx upgrades genomics infrastructure to support scale

Verici Dx Plc

Verici Dx has upgraded its bioinformatics infrastructure to address rising data volumes and improve the speed and reliability of its diagnostic workflows. As its next-generation sequencing assays generate increasing quantities of complex genomic data, the company identified operational constraints in its existing processing systems. Manual steps and fragmented tools were limiting throughput and extending analysis times, creating friction at a point in the value chain that is central to product delivery.

To resolve this, Verici Dx implemented Illumina Connected Analytics developed by Illumina and deployed on Amazon Web Services. The platform provides cloud-based data storage, workflow orchestration and scalable computing power tailored to genomics applications. For investors, this move is less about technology adoption and more about operational control, cost visibility and readiness for scale.

Verici Dx Plc (LON:VRCI) is developing a complementary suite of proprietary, leading-edge tests forming a kidney transplant diagnostics platform for personalised patient and organ response risk to assist clinicians in medical management for improved patient outcomes. 

