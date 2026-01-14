Follow us on:

Vanadium gains strategic weight as market supply stays tight

In India, ferro-vanadium prices have risen steadily, underpinned by a persistent supply squeeze. This reflects a broader trend in the vanadium market, where production remains limited, logistics are uneven and buyers are securing material in anticipation of further tightness.

Historically valued for its ability to strengthen steel, vanadium remains essential to the global construction, automotive and aerospace industries. Even at low concentrations, it significantly enhances alloy performance, offering better tensile strength and corrosion resistance. These characteristics make vanadium critical in high-stress applications, and its use in rebar, pipelines and specialised machinery ensures a durable baseline of demand.

A key area of emerging demand is in energy storage, where vanadium is increasingly used in redox flow battery technology. These systems, designed for long-duration electricity discharge, are particularly suited for integration with renewable energy sources such as solar and wind. Unlike conventional lithium-ion batteries, vanadium-based flow batteries allow energy to be stored and delivered over extended periods without significant degradation. Their design separates power and energy capacity, allowing for more scalable and longer-life storage solutions.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd (LON:FAR) is developing the giant Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Kyzylordinskaya oblast of southern Kazakhstan. The ore at this deposit is unlike that of nearly all other primary vanadium deposits and is capable of being treated by a much lower cost process.

