Valeura Energy unleashes new oil potential in Gulf of Thailand

Valeura Energy is executing a bold production strategy in the Gulf of Thailand, and the results are making waves. Its latest drilling campaign has uncovered new oil pay zones, delivered above-budget performance, and significantly extended the productive future of key offshore assets, solidifying its position as a nimble operator capable of fast, profitable gains in Southeast Asia.

Valeura Energy has successfully wrapped up an eight-well campaign across its Jasmine and Ban Yen fields in Block B5/27, a strategic move that has simultaneously stabilised production and unearthed fresh resource potential. Notably, the two development wells from Jasmine C were standout successes. One of them, C-30ST1H, targeted the 400 sand reservoir and was completed as an oil producer, thanks to advanced technology that facilitated production from a challenging gas/oil transition zone. The second well, C-39, delivered even more impact, hitting three distinct intervals and now performing as a multi-zone producer—offering operational flexibility and production resilience.

At Ban Yen, Valeura drilled three additional wells. Two were designed for immediate development and exceeded expectations, with one encountering double the predicted oil pay across six reservoirs. These are now set for phased production, maximising output potential over time. The third well, while not brought online, served a critical appraisal function, mapping out subsurface structures that will underpin future drilling success.

The campaign also included the Jasmine D platform, where Valeura executed two more development wells. These were drilled efficiently and brought online smoothly, further contributing to the company’s ability to offset natural declines and maintain strong baseline output. Impressively, the entire operation was conducted ahead of schedule and under budget, demonstrating Valeura’s operational discipline and technical competence.

Supporting these achievements was the Mist jack-up rig, operated by Borr Drilling under a contract that runs through to 2026. The rig’s mobility and high-performance track record were instrumental in helping Valeura deliver its objectives. Now redeployed to the Nong Yao field, the same rig will be used for the next phase of Valeura’s strategy, drilling around ten new development wells to keep the momentum going.

This campaign’s success reinforces Valeura’s reputation as a high-impact operator that converts strategy into tangible shareholder value. It has not only offset production declines but also opened new channels of opportunity through unexpected reservoir encounters. This outcome strengthens Valeura’s cashflow position and underlines the long-term potential of its Thai offshore portfolio.

