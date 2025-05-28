Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Valeura Energy unleashes new oil potential in Gulf of Thailand

Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy is executing a bold production strategy in the Gulf of Thailand, and the results are making waves. Its latest drilling campaign has uncovered new oil pay zones, delivered above-budget performance, and significantly extended the productive future of key offshore assets, solidifying its position as a nimble operator capable of fast, profitable gains in Southeast Asia.

Valeura Energy has successfully wrapped up an eight-well campaign across its Jasmine and Ban Yen fields in Block B5/27, a strategic move that has simultaneously stabilised production and unearthed fresh resource potential. Notably, the two development wells from Jasmine C were standout successes. One of them, C-30ST1H, targeted the 400 sand reservoir and was completed as an oil producer, thanks to advanced technology that facilitated production from a challenging gas/oil transition zone. The second well, C-39, delivered even more impact, hitting three distinct intervals and now performing as a multi-zone producer—offering operational flexibility and production resilience.

At Ban Yen, Valeura drilled three additional wells. Two were designed for immediate development and exceeded expectations, with one encountering double the predicted oil pay across six reservoirs. These are now set for phased production, maximising output potential over time. The third well, while not brought online, served a critical appraisal function, mapping out subsurface structures that will underpin future drilling success.

The campaign also included the Jasmine D platform, where Valeura executed two more development wells. These were drilled efficiently and brought online smoothly, further contributing to the company’s ability to offset natural declines and maintain strong baseline output. Impressively, the entire operation was conducted ahead of schedule and under budget, demonstrating Valeura’s operational discipline and technical competence.

Supporting these achievements was the Mist jack-up rig, operated by Borr Drilling under a contract that runs through to 2026. The rig’s mobility and high-performance track record were instrumental in helping Valeura deliver its objectives. Now redeployed to the Nong Yao field, the same rig will be used for the next phase of Valeura’s strategy, drilling around ten new development wells to keep the momentum going.

This campaign’s success reinforces Valeura’s reputation as a high-impact operator that converts strategy into tangible shareholder value. It has not only offset production declines but also opened new channels of opportunity through unexpected reservoir encounters. This outcome strengthens Valeura’s cashflow position and underlines the long-term potential of its Thai offshore portfolio.

Valeura Energy Inc (TSX:VLE) is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders. The Company has a strong balance sheet positioning it for potential inorganic growth opportunities in the near/medium-term, and substantial longer-term upside potential through an operated deep, tight gas play. 

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy completes eight-well drilling campaign at B5/27 block

Valeura Energy Inc. has successfully completed an eight-well drilling campaign in the Gulf of Thailand, enhancing production and setting the stage for future growth.
Valeura Energy Inc

Valeura Energy approves Wassana redevelopment targeting 10,000 bbls/d by 2027

Valeura Energy Inc. announces a significant final investment decision for the Wassana field redevelopment, set to boost production and shareholder value by 2027.
Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy reports strong Q1 2025 production and cashflow

Valeura Energy Inc. has released its Q1 2025 financial results, showcasing strong oil production and cash flow growth amid strategic corporate restructuring.
Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy delivers strong Q1 2025 with US$238m cash and no debt

Valeura Energy Inc (TSX:VLE) reports strong Q1 2025 operations, highlighting increased cash flow, safety, and continued resilience amid market volatility.
Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy reports record 2024 with higher production, revenue and reserves

Valeura Energy Inc (TSX:VLE) has released its robust financial results for 2024, showcasing record production, revenue, and an impressive reserves replacement ratio.
Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy boosts output with successful Manora drilling campaign

Valeura Energy Inc. has successfully completed an infill drilling campaign at the Manora field in the Gulf of Thailand, boosting oil production and identifying promising development targets.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.