Valeura Energy shifts drilling strategy to Nong Yao Oil Field

Valeura Energy Inc. has announced a strategic change in its offshore drilling operations in Thailand, turning its attention to the Nong Yao oil field. This move comes as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to optimize its drilling program and maximise output from its assets in the Gulf of Thailand. The decision to prioritise Nong Yao follows a review of the company’s drilling schedule and resource allocation, aiming to deliver the greatest value from its exploration and production activities.

The Nong Yao field, known for its strong production potential, will now be the centrepiece of Valeura’s drilling operations. By focusing resources and expertise on this site, the company expects to boost oil output and improve the efficiency of its offshore activities. This strategic pivot underscores Valeura’s commitment to leveraging its technical capabilities and adapting to evolving opportunities within its portfolio.

As Valeura advances its drilling campaign at Nong Yao, the company remains dedicated to maintaining high safety standards and environmental stewardship. The shift in focus is anticipated to contribute positively to the company’s overall production targets and support its long-term growth objectives in the region.

