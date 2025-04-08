Follow us on:

Unlocking growth through untapped talent at One Health Group

One Health Group plc

One Health Group, under the leadership of CEO Adam Binns, has charted an impressive trajectory of growth and innovation in the healthcare sector. By focusing on nurturing untapped talent and pioneering strategic initiatives, the company has achieved significant financial milestones and is poised for further expansion.

Adam Binns embarked on his journey with Sheffield-based One Health Group in early 2018, transitioning from a career in logistics to the healthcare industry. Starting as Project Director and Chief Operating Officer, Binns swiftly ascended to the role of Chief Executive within eighteen months. His tenure has been marked by a commitment to identifying and developing latent talent within the organisation. Binns’s management philosophy centres on empowering employees, granting them autonomy, and fostering an environment where learning from mistakes is encouraged. This approach has cultivated a culture of trust and innovation, enabling individuals to excel and contribute meaningfully to the company’s success.

Under Binns’s stewardship, One Health Group reported a 14% increase in revenue, reaching £23.3 million, and a substantial rise in pre-tax profits to £1.1 million from £60,000 the previous year. These achievements underscore the efficacy of Binns’s leadership and the company’s strategic direction.

Founded in the early 2000s by former orthopaedic consultant surgeon and current chairman, Derek Bickerstaff, One Health Group collaborates with the NHS to provide services in Orthopaedics, Spinal, General Surgery, and Gynaecology. The company treats approximately 12,000 new patients annually, working with subcontracted NHS surgeons and anaesthetists across various specialties. A dedicated team of around 50 staff operates from its Sheffield head office.

A significant milestone in the company’s evolution was its transition from the Acquis Stock Exchange to the AIM market on 20 March 2025. This move, described by Binns as a “pivotal step,” was accompanied by a successful capital raise of approximately £7.8 million. The decision to list on AIM was driven by the recognition that a broader range of investors engage with this market, facilitating enhanced growth opportunities.

The capital raised is earmarked for the development of surgical hubs owned and operated by One Health Group. These hubs will feature a single operating theatre with 12 ensuite bedrooms, aiming to perform six major procedures daily, focusing on hip replacements, knee replacements, and simple spinal surgeries. This initiative represents a strategic shift from utilising existing hospital sites to establishing dedicated facilities, addressing capacity constraints and meeting patient demand more effectively.

Targeting underserved regions in the UK, these hubs will be situated in areas lacking independent hospitals or sufficient NHS surgical capacity. By aligning facility placement with demand, One Health Group aims to alleviate pressure on NHS waiting lists, which have seen significant increases. The first hub is projected to generate between £6 million to £9 million in annual revenue and become earnings accretive in its first full year of operation.

Reflecting on his tenure, Binns acknowledges the rapid progression and transformative developments within the company. His initial focus on assembling a robust senior team has borne fruit, with many of those early appointees still integral to the company’s leadership. This stability has been instrumental in navigating the challenges and opportunities that have arisen during his leadership.

One Health Group’s strategic emphasis on talent development, market adaptation, and innovative service delivery positions it as a dynamic player in the healthcare sector. By continually evolving to meet the needs of patients and the NHS, the company exemplifies a forward-thinking approach that balances operational excellence with compassionate care.

