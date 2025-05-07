Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Unlocking financial agility with Open Banking

Time Finance

Time Finance is at the forefront of a financial evolution, leveraging Open Banking to transform how businesses access and manage funding. This innovative approach is not just a technological advancement; it’s a strategic shift that empowers businesses with greater control and efficiency in their financial operations.

Open Banking represents a significant departure from traditional banking models by allowing third-party providers secure access to financial data through APIs (Application Programming Interfaces). This system enables businesses to share their financial information with authorised lenders and service providers, facilitating a more comprehensive understanding of their financial health. The result is a more personalised and efficient financial service experience, tailored to the specific needs of each business.

The implementation of Open Banking has profound implications for business financing. By providing lenders with real-time access to financial data, the assessment process becomes more accurate and swift. This immediacy allows for quicker decision-making, enabling businesses to secure funding when they need it most. Moreover, the transparency afforded by Open Banking fosters trust between businesses and financial institutions, as decisions are based on up-to-date and comprehensive financial information.

Time Finance utilises Open Banking to offer a suite of tailored financial solutions, including Asset Finance, Invoice Finance, Business Loans, and Vehicle Finance. By integrating Open Banking into their services, they can better assess the unique financial situations of their clients, offering solutions that are not only timely but also aligned with the specific growth objectives of each business.

Security and privacy are paramount in the Open Banking framework. Businesses maintain control over their data, with explicit consent required for any information sharing. This consent-driven model ensures that data is only shared with trusted parties, and robust security protocols are in place to protect sensitive information. Time Finance adheres to stringent data protection standards, ensuring that their clients’ information is handled with the utmost care and confidentiality.

The adoption of Open Banking by Time Finance signifies a commitment to innovation and client-centric service. By embracing this model, they not only enhance the efficiency and responsiveness of their financial services but also position themselves as a forward-thinking partner for businesses seeking agile and customised financial solutions.

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) is an AIM-listed business specialising in the provision or arrangement of funding solutions to UK businesses seeking to access the finance they need to realise their growth plans. Time Finance can fund businesses or arrange funding with their trusted partners through Asset Finance, Invoice Finance, Business Loans, Vehicle Finance or Asset Based Lending.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Time Finance plc

Time Finance reports record lending book, fourteen consecutive quarters of growth

Time Finance plc's interim results show impressive growth, with a 16% revenue increase and a 44% rise in profit. Explore their strategic updates.
Research

Equity research reports, UK stocks, October 2024

Discover top-performing stocks across health, energy, finance, and telecom with insights from leading analysts to make informed investment decisions.
Time Finance

Time Finance achieves record monthly revenues during July and August

Growth Stocks

FTSE AIM top share risers: LON:TIME, CER, QED, HERC, POLB, SAE

Discover six high-growth AIM-listed British companies delivering exceptional returns, with share prices surging up to 150% in the past year.
Time Finance

Time Finance reports Record Revenue and Profit Growth for FY 2023/24

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) reports a strong financial performance for FY 2023/24, with significant boosts in revenue and profitability, surpassing market expectations.
Time Finance Plc Q3 Results and Profit Upgrades

Time Finance Plc Q3 Results and Profit Upgrades with Ed Rimmer CEO (VIDEO)

Time Finance Plc (LON:TIME) CEO Ed Rimmer presents Q3 Trading update & strategic direction for the fiscal year ending February 2024. Explore the company's performance & growth as an alternative finance provider for SMEs.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.