Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Union Jack Oil’s Moccasin Success Strengthens US Growth – SP Angel

Union Jack Oil plc
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) has marked another significant milestone with a commercial discovery at the Moccasin 1-13 well in Oklahoma, USA. According to a recent research note from SP Angel, the company is rapidly progressing with the installation of permanent production facilities, a move that underlines the strength of its US expansion strategy.

A Major Step Forward in the US

Union Jack’s foray into US onshore drilling has been nothing short of impressive. The Moccasin 1-13 well, where the company holds a 45% working interest, has delivered strong initial flow test results. Several hydrocarbon-bearing intervals were identified, with the primary target confirming itself as a significant oil producer. Importantly, the well has shown minimal associated gas and no formation water, reinforcing the high-quality nature of the reservoir.

The well’s operator, Reach Oil & Gas (55% WI), alongside Union Jack, is confident enough in the results to move swiftly towards full-scale production. The company anticipates oil recovery rates exceeding 40%, reflecting excellent reservoir permeability and promising future cash flow.

Moccasin: Proof of Concept in Action

SP Angel highlights that the success at Moccasin validates a crucial geological theory. The well targeted an untested structural prospect supported by 3D seismic data along the Wilzetta Fault, an area known for large oil accumulations. The discovery also demonstrates that hydrocarbons can migrate into structures west of the Wilzetta Fault from the Woodford Shale, a prolific oil source in the region. With additional zones yet to be perforated and tested, further positive updates could be on the horizon.

Expanding US Opportunities

Union Jack Oil’s strategy in the US continues to gain momentum. The company has now drilled three successful wells in Oklahoma in partnership with Reach, demonstrating a strong track record. The Moccasin discovery is expected to contribute significantly to cash flow, alongside Union Jack’s growing royalty portfolio, which has already delivered an impressive 31% rate of return.

SP Angel notes, “We anticipate further growth in the US portfolio and think that investing cash on the balance sheet into low-risk near-term US drilling opportunities for production and cash flow growth complements Union Jack’s existing profitable onshore UK production and development interests.”

Positive Outlook and Valuation

Despite the broader market challenges affecting UK onshore oil sentiment, SP Angel remains bullish on Union Jack’s prospects. The research firm reiterates its BUY rating with a target price of 66p per share, highlighting that the company’s US drilling success could significantly enhance investor confidence.

With strong production potential, increasing cash flow, and a diversified asset base across both the UK and US, Union Jack Oil is well-positioned for sustained growth. Investors will be watching closely as the company progresses towards full production at Moccasin and continues to expand its footprint in the US energy sector.

Final Thoughts

Union Jack Oil’s ability to execute a successful drilling programme in the US is proving to be a game-changer. As the company advances with production at Moccasin and pursues further drilling opportunities, its investment case remains compelling. The combination of robust cash flow generation and strategic diversification suggests that Union Jack is well on track for long-term success.

Share on:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Union Jack Oil plc

    Union Jack Oil Moccasin declared a commercial discovery

    Union Jack Oil plc shares a promising commercial discovery in the Moccasin 1-13 well, Oklahoma, confirming its potential for significant oil production.
    Union Jack Oil plc

    Union Jack Oil plc Positive update on Moccasin 1-13 Well, Oklahoma

    Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO, OTCQB: UJOGF) reports promising developments at its Moccasin 1-13 well in Oklahoma, highlighting potential oil prospects.
    Union Jack Oil plc

    Union Jack Oil optimistic with Moccasin well spudding and Taylor well progress

    Union Jack Oil plc (LON: UJO, OTCQB: UJOGF) announces the spudding of the Moccasin 1-13 well in Oklahoma, USA, with a 45% working interest.
    Union Jack Oil plc

    Union Jack Oil updates on positive drilling at Taylor 1-16 well in USA

    Union Jack Oil plc reports a successful drilling update for the Taylor 1-16 well in Oklahoma, finding hydrocarbon-rich Hunton Limestone at 4,168 feet.
    Union Jack Oil

    Union Jack Oil Set to Expand Production with Taylor-1 and Moccasin-1 Wells, Zeus Capital Highlight

    Union Jack Oil plc is set to enhance its US operations with new drilling projects in Oklahoma, aiming to boost production volumes and revenue growth.
    Union Jack Oil

    Union Jack Oil updates on spudding of Taylor-1 well

    Union Jack Oil plc announces the imminent spudding of the Taylor-1 well in Oklahoma, USA, focusing on promising onshore hydrocarbon prospects.

    Latest Brokers Talk

    View all Broker Talk

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Useful links

    Disclaimer

    You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

    © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.