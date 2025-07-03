Unexpected calm as fiscal strain gathers pace

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s swift endorsement of Chancellor Rachel Reeves steadied UK markets just as fears of political fallout began to unsettle investors. The reaction was swift but the relief may prove fragile, behind the scenes, Britain’s fiscal foundations are showing signs of renewed strain.

The FTSE 100 inched upward, with the mid-cap index following suit, while gilt yields eased and sterling regained lost ground. Markets interpreted the move as a stabilising gesture, restoring some sense of order after a dramatic reversal in welfare reform plans cast doubts on fiscal discipline. But the episode revealed how exposed current policy is to political pressure, and how quickly credibility can be tested.

The abandonment of proposed welfare savings has reopened a material gap in the government’s budget calculations. That shift alone has reduced fiscal headroom, prompting new scrutiny of how future spending will be funded. Talk of potential tax increases has already started to surface, an uncomfortable signal for those hoping Labour would maintain tight fiscal control. Investors may be reassured in the short term, but the longer-term implications are harder to ignore.

Meanwhile, the broader backdrop remains delicately poised. Inflation continues to ease and the services sector is showing signs of momentum, keeping the prospect of a Bank of England rate cut in play for August. Yet that window remains conditional on fiscal policy staying on course. Any further drift could force the Bank to pause, re-evaluate, or even push out expectations for monetary easing.

Market performance this week highlighted the divergent paths unfolding beneath the surface. Commodity-linked names showed strength, bolstered by fresh strategic engagement between government and key industrial players, while some domestically exposed businesses faltered under pressure from tariffs and cost inflation. The divergence is instructive, it reflects a growing divide between policy-resilient sectors and those more directly tied to the UK consumer and fiscal outlook.

There was some relief for select names. Retailers with strong balance sheets and overseas exposure showed resilience, while certain industrial and chemical companies extended gains, suggesting that investors continue to favour defensiveness with operational leverage. But the underlying theme remains one of fragility, where short-term signals of strength may be outweighed by medium-term risks tied to policy inconsistency.

Looking ahead, investors will be watching for clarity on tax policy, spending priorities, and any signals from the Bank of England that suggest a change in trajectory. With borrowing costs elevated and the UK’s debt profile under rising scrutiny, maintaining investor confidence will require more than verbal support. The next phase will depend on whether the government is willing to make difficult trade-offs to preserve its fiscal narrative.

Labour now faces the challenge of keeping its fiscal promises while managing a volatile political landscape. That balance will be critical in determining not just the market’s direction, but the underlying cost of capital for UK companies and the competitiveness of sterling.

Rachel Reeves remains in post, but her room to manoeuvre has narrowed. Investors must weigh the political will to hold the fiscal line against the economic necessity of policy flexibility. In that tension lies both risk and opportunity.

