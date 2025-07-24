Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

UK market a ‘rich pool of investment opportunities’, FSV Factsheet

Fidelity

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) has published its monthly factsheet for June 2025.

Portfolio Manager Commentary

UK equities extended their gains in June, ending the month modestly higher. Markets were supported by a more constructive tone on tariffs and growing expectations of rate cuts from the Bank of England (BoE) following a string of weak economic data releases. However, investor sentiment turned sharply negative mid-month after the US joined Israel in striking Iranian nuclear facilities, which triggered a temporary risk-off move. However, a ceasefire agreement later in the month helped to ease pressures.   The UK has been performing well over the past five years and remains a fertile hunting ground for contrarian stock pickers. While there has been some narrowing in regional valuations following the strong year to date performance, the UK has room to run further. It continues to trade at a meaningful discount to other regions, both on an absolute basis. We believe that the current market conditions continue to favour our contrarian value investment style. While it is still a developing trend, it is encouraging to see other market participants showing increasing interest in UK equities.

The UK market offers a rich pool of investment opportunities for diligent investors, combining strong earnings growth, high dividend yields and low valuations. 

On a rolling 12-month basis, the Trust recorded NAV and share price returns of 17.6% and 25.9% respectively, compared to 11.2% for the index. 

FSV Factsheet 30 June 2025Download

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) aims to seek out underappreciated companies primarily listed in the UK and is an actively managed contrarian Investment Trust that thrives on volatility and uncertainty.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Fidelity

UK market a ‘rich pool of investment opportunities’, FSV Factsheet

UK equities delivered modest gains in June, supported by prospects of BoE rate cuts and a more constructive tariff outlook, despite a mid‑month risk‑off following US and Israel strikes on Iranian sites and subsequent relief from a ceasefire.
Fidelity

UK equities investing resurgence examined by Alex Wright, Fidelity Special Values

UK equities, long overlooked, have begun to shine as low valuations attract contrarian investors. Alex Wright of Fidelity Special Values Plc highlights that renewed buying interest has driven year to date outperformance against global peers and that mid- and small-cap stocks offer particularly attractive value opportunities.
Fidelity

UK investment trust, Fidelity Special Values achieves 18.5% annual return

With trade breakthroughs, rate cuts and strong sector leadership, UK equities gained momentum in May, helping the Trust outperform both its index and deliver compelling double-digit returns over the year.
Fidelity

UK funds investing: Fidelity Special Values impresses with 14.8% annual returns

Fidelity Special Values PLC's April 2025 factsheet reveals insights on UK equities amid market volatility, showcasing investment opportunities in undervalued sectors.
Fidelity

Fidelity Special Values delivering market-leading performance

Discover how Fidelity Special Values Plc (LON:FSV) excels in the UK equity market with a contrarian approach, consistently delivering strong returns and dividends.
Fidelity

UK investment trust Fidelity Special Values reports 5.2% half year total return

Fidelity Special Values Plc reports strong half-year results, with a 3.7% increase in dividends and solid performance against the FTSE All-Share Index.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple