Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Pound surges as FTSE rally fuels sterling strength

Fidelity

The Pound Sterling is enjoying renewed strength against the Euro, fuelled by a stunning rally in UK equities. As the FTSE 100 marks its 11th consecutive daily gain, investors are finding fresh reasons to back the British currency, driven by optimism that extends far beyond a fleeting recovery.

The Pound has surged to three-week highs, trading above 1.1750 against the Euro, a significant rebound from the 14-month lows seen during April’s turbulent markets. This resurgence reflects growing confidence in UK assets, with equities playing a pivotal role in bolstering GBP momentum. The market’s climb highlights investor belief in the UK’s resilience, even as broader uncertainties persist.

Supporting this strength, the Bank of America projects that GBP/EUR could advance further to 1.2200 by the end of 2025, underpinned by a firmer equity backdrop and cautious optimism around medium-term growth prospects. Although challenges remain, notably sluggish retail conditions reflected in the latest CBI survey, the underlying tone for Sterling remains upbeat compared to the broader Eurozone.

The CBI retail survey showed improvement, moving from a dire -41 to -8, yet pessimism lingers among retailers looking ahead to May. Nonetheless, this incremental recovery suggests a slow but promising path for domestic demand. Importantly, while economic growth forecasts have been revised downward, with the EY Item Club cutting its 2025 GDP growth expectation from 1.0% to 0.8%, the Pound’s performance is being buoyed by global factors that weigh heavier on the Euro.

Trade tensions, particularly stemming from fresh US tariffs, are expected to have a more detrimental impact on the Eurozone than on the UK. Barclays notes that Britain’s reduced exposure to direct tariffs could cushion domestic demand, counteracting concerns over fiscal space. This comparative advantage positions Sterling as a more attractive option for investors navigating the shifting global trade environment.

Meanwhile, ING highlights the European Central Bank’s dovish tone, suggesting that rate cuts may soon materialise, further weakening the Euro’s outlook. While the Euro could gain if capital flees US assets, so far there is limited evidence of a major shift away from US Treasuries. This dynamic places Sterling in a prime position to continue its upward trajectory against the Euro.

Market watchers are keeping a close eye on geopolitical developments, including a tentative three-day ceasefire announced by Russia, which could lend the Euro some near-term support. However, the broader narrative remains tilted in Sterling’s favour, with UK assets increasingly viewed as a haven amid wider uncertainty.

The FTSE’s powerful rally has reinvigorated Sterling’s prospects, offering investors a compelling reason to re-evaluate their Euro exposure. While caution remains warranted given fragile growth and global risks, the balance of factors points to continued strength for GBP into the second half of 2025.

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) aims to seek out underappreciated companies primarily listed in the UK and is an actively managed contrarian Investment Trust that thrives on volatility and uncertainty.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Fidelity

Fidelity Special Values delivers 15.1% annual share price gain, defying market volatility

Fidelity Special Values PLC's March 2025 factsheet reveals insights on UK equities, highlighting sector performances, and investment opportunities.
Fidelity

Why UK value stocks could be the smartest play in 2025

Discover how Fidelity Special Values is leading a UK market revival, offering contrarian opportunities in undervalued stocks and strong earnings potential.
Fidelity

Fidelity Special Values – UK Stocks Remain Undervalued with Strong Returns

Explore Fidelity Special Values PLC's February 2025 factsheet, highlighting the UK equities' resilience amid geopolitical shifts and promising investment opportunities.
Fidelity

Fidelity Special Values returns 20.3% NAV and 19.8% share price over 12 months

UK equities began January strong, overcoming initial volatility. With attractive valuations and rising M&A activity, opportunities for significant returns are emerging.
Fidelity

Fidelity Special Values reports 15.1% NAV and 15.7% share price returns on rolling 12 months

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) shares its December 2024 update, highlighting UK equity trends and market opportunities amid economic shifts.
2025 Investment Outlook

2025 Investment Outlook UK, China, Emerging Markets and Japan by Fidelity

Explore Fidelity's 2025 investment outlook with insights on growth opportunities in the UK, China, emerging markets, and Japan. Discover strategic pathways for investors.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.