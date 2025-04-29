Pound surges as FTSE rally fuels sterling strength

The Pound Sterling is enjoying renewed strength against the Euro, fuelled by a stunning rally in UK equities. As the FTSE 100 marks its 11th consecutive daily gain, investors are finding fresh reasons to back the British currency, driven by optimism that extends far beyond a fleeting recovery.

The Pound has surged to three-week highs, trading above 1.1750 against the Euro, a significant rebound from the 14-month lows seen during April’s turbulent markets. This resurgence reflects growing confidence in UK assets, with equities playing a pivotal role in bolstering GBP momentum. The market’s climb highlights investor belief in the UK’s resilience, even as broader uncertainties persist.

Supporting this strength, the Bank of America projects that GBP/EUR could advance further to 1.2200 by the end of 2025, underpinned by a firmer equity backdrop and cautious optimism around medium-term growth prospects. Although challenges remain, notably sluggish retail conditions reflected in the latest CBI survey, the underlying tone for Sterling remains upbeat compared to the broader Eurozone.

The CBI retail survey showed improvement, moving from a dire -41 to -8, yet pessimism lingers among retailers looking ahead to May. Nonetheless, this incremental recovery suggests a slow but promising path for domestic demand. Importantly, while economic growth forecasts have been revised downward, with the EY Item Club cutting its 2025 GDP growth expectation from 1.0% to 0.8%, the Pound’s performance is being buoyed by global factors that weigh heavier on the Euro.

Trade tensions, particularly stemming from fresh US tariffs, are expected to have a more detrimental impact on the Eurozone than on the UK. Barclays notes that Britain’s reduced exposure to direct tariffs could cushion domestic demand, counteracting concerns over fiscal space. This comparative advantage positions Sterling as a more attractive option for investors navigating the shifting global trade environment.

Meanwhile, ING highlights the European Central Bank’s dovish tone, suggesting that rate cuts may soon materialise, further weakening the Euro’s outlook. While the Euro could gain if capital flees US assets, so far there is limited evidence of a major shift away from US Treasuries. This dynamic places Sterling in a prime position to continue its upward trajectory against the Euro.

Market watchers are keeping a close eye on geopolitical developments, including a tentative three-day ceasefire announced by Russia, which could lend the Euro some near-term support. However, the broader narrative remains tilted in Sterling’s favour, with UK assets increasingly viewed as a haven amid wider uncertainty.

The FTSE’s powerful rally has reinvigorated Sterling’s prospects, offering investors a compelling reason to re-evaluate their Euro exposure. While caution remains warranted given fragile growth and global risks, the balance of factors points to continued strength for GBP into the second half of 2025.

